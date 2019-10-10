Family pulls 44 pounds
of cocaine from ocean
FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. — A family visiting South Carolina fished a big package from the ocean, took it to their rental home and opened it up, finding about 44 pounds of cocaine.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Bob Bromage told news outlets Monday that the family was walking along Fripp Island when they spotted the trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water. They dragged it onto the beach and lugged it to their rental in a golf cart, later slicing it open to discover bricks of white powder. At that point, they figured they’d better call police.
Authorities assessed the cocaine’s value at more than $600,000. Officials are working to determine its origin.Bromage said narcotics don’t frequently wash up in the county. He thinks Hurricane Dorian may have pushed it ashore.
Officials find more fetal remains
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in Illinois discovered additional fetal remains Wednesday stashed in a car that had belonged to a doctor who performed abortions in Indiana, a month after his death led to the discovery of more than 2,200 other sets of remains in his garage.
Investigators for the Will County Sheriff’s Department in suburban Chicago found the fetal remains in the car at a parking lot, adding to the sets of remains connected to Dr. Ulrich Klopfer that were found on Sept. 12 at his garage.
The sheriff’s office says during its investigation last month into the origin of the remains found in the garage it became aware of numerous vehicles and properties either owned or rented by Klopfer in the Chicago suburb of Dolton.
Eight vehicles belonging to Klopfer were located, and in the trunk of one car, five plastic bags and a box were found to contain “numerous medically preserved fetal remains.” The sheriff’s office says fewer than 100 fetal remains were recovered Wednesday, although that may change “pending a more thorough examination of the contents and records.”
“The remains recovered were preserved, packaged, and marked similarly to the previous fetal remains discovered at the Klopfer residence,” according to the sheriff’s department statement. Officials said all the remains and related information found by investigators coincide with the 2000-2002 period when Klopfer was performing abortions in Indiana.
Hill said last week the preserved fetal remains that were found last month in Klopfer’s garage had been returned to Indiana.
“We anticipate simply adding these remains (found Wednesday) into the protocol we have already set up for dealing with these disturbing circumstances,” Hill said in a statement.
Klopfer performed abortions at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. He died Sept. 3.
Hill, a conservative Republican who opposes abortion rights, has pointed out Klopfer had a record of maintaining “deplorable conditions” and violating regulatory controls at his clinics.
Indiana’s Medical Licensing Board suspended Klopfer’s medical license in 2016 after finding numerous violations, including a failure to ensure that qualified staff were present when patients received or recovered from medications given before and during abortions.
16-year-old charged in slaying of newborn
DETROIT — A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her newborn earlier this year.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the teen is being charged as a juvenile and faces an Oct. 25 pretrial hearing at a juvenile detention center.
Prosecutors say the girl gave birth Feb. 21 in the bathroom of an apartment on the city’s eastside.The newborn was stabbed multiple times, wrapped in a towel and placed in a purse. The purse was hidden in a bedroom closet. Police found the newborn’s body the following day.