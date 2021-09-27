FBI probes police-dog biting of Black man
WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. — The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three White officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.
Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest.
Officers were called the morning of Sept. 20 to a report that a man had broken into a business in Woodson Terrace, according to a police statement. The man appeared to be on drugs and threatened officers, and they warned him the dog would be used if he continued to resist arrest, the department wrote.
Cellphone video from an onlooker shows the dog biting the man’s foot as he yells out in pain. The dog’s handler holds it by a leash but allows the biting to go on for about 30 seconds.
After the officer pulls off the dog, the man appears to take a step but stumbles and the dog lunges at him again, biting one of his legs for another 30 seconds until the officer stops the animal. The man hasn’t been charged with any crimes.
Protesters gathered outside the Woodson Terrace Police Department on Friday to demand the firing and prosecution of the three officers.
Famous grizzly shepherds cubs away from trouble
CASPER, Wyo. — Felicia, the mama grizzly bear whose troubles won the hearts of the Internet, has successfully shepherded her cubs through a perilous summer.
Her fans miss seeing the little bear family grazing and frolicking along Togwotee Pass. But they hope, for Felicia’s sake, that she’ll stay out of sight.
Rangers typically use pain and noise to train bears to fear undesirable locations. That strategy, known as hazing, separated Felicia from her surviving cub for a month in 2019. When the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced on June 11 that they intended to haze Felicia away from the road, her fanbase panicked.
The bear’s supporters got #SaveFelicia trending on Twitter. A petition that eventually amassed more than 76,000 signatures.
Nearly four months after Felicia — known to rangers as grizzly 863 — fled a barrage of rubber bullets, beanbags and noisemakers, the bear has maintained her distance from roads, vehicles and people, and has kept her cubs by her side.
“The hazing and monitoring efforts for grizzly bear #863 on Togwotee Pass have had positive results so far,” the Fish and Wildlife Service said in an emailed statement. “The Service continues to staff the area with biologists who are monitoring #863 and cubs, and hazing when needed. Those monitoring have seen bear #863 less frequently, likely due to the hazing efforts and shifting food sources.”
Felicia and her cubs, though scarce, are doing well, said Tom Mangelsen, a wildlife photographer who spotted — and photographed — the bears during a recent visit to the Continental Divide.
North Dakota car jumper crashes off of ramp
MAKOTI, N.D. — The first car jumping attempt in five years by North Dakota’s version of Evil Knievel ended in disaster when the car driven my the man known as the Flying Farmer corkscrewed off the ramp and rolled.
Authorities said John Smith, 57, was alert after the crash Saturday at a rural gravel pit and that he even tried to pull himself out of the car while talking to rescuers. He was eventually cut out and taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital, according to firefighters. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known.
The crowd of about 300 spectators went silent when Smith crashed. Family members, including his daughters and wife of 34 years, Melinda, reacted emotionally, running to the mangled car, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
Smith’s previous jump was in 2016, when he rose over towering flames to clear a burning trailer.