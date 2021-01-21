Armed men try to storm governor’s house in Darfur
CAIRO — Armed men opened fire early Wednesday, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudan’s restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.
There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West Darfur Gov. Mohammed Abdalla al-Douma’s residence in the provincial capital of Genena, but it underscored the heightened tensions in the restive region where a bout of tribal violence has killed around 230 people since last week.
A statement from the governor said the attempted attack sought to create “instability and chaos” in the province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and the statement did not say who the attackers were.
A military official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters, said the attackers opened fire on the heavily fortified residence, prompting the guards to return fire. The exchange lasted for over an hour.
The Darfur 24 news outlet reported heavy gunfire in Genena’s neighborhood of Gamarek where the governor’s residence is located.
Pakistan says test-fire of medium-range missile a success
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of about 1,700 miles, the military said.
In a statement, it said the launch of the medium-range Shaheen-III missile was aimed at “re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.” The statement didn’t say whether the missile was capable of carrying nuclear warheads, although Pakistan has previously said the missile had such a capability.
The military did not say where the missile was fired from, but such tests are often conducted by Pakistan in the Arabian sea.
Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India, which routinely conducts missile tests.
6 suspected militants killed in Russia’s Chechnya
MOSCOW — Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader said Wednesday that his forces have killed six suspected militants, including a warlord accused of organizing a 2011 suicide attack at a Moscow airport.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the regional leader of Chechnya, said that troops under his command had tracked down the suspects in the village of Katar-Yurt and killed all of them on the spot. Kadyrov claimed that the raid marked the elimination of the last group of militants that remained in the region.
“All underground bands in Chechnya have now been eliminated,” Kadyrov said on his blog. He added that the security sweep had been planned long ago and followed two previous unsuccessful attempts to hunt down the militants.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin called to congratulate Kadyrov, who personally took part in the security sweep.
Kadyrov said that those killed included warlord Aslan Byutukayev, whom Russian authorities accused of involvement in the January 2011 suicide bombing at the arrivals area of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport that killed 37. Byutukayev appeared in a video alongside top Chechen warlord Doku Umarov and the suicide bomber.
Iran’s telecom minister appears before prosecutor, released
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s judiciary released the country’s telecom minister on bail Wednesday after he was summoned for prosecution by Iran’s general prosecutor, state TV reported.
The state media outlet quoted Jamal Hadian, a spokesman for the telecommunications ministry, as saying Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi appeared before a prosecutor Wednesday, was released and had already returned to his office.
The office of the general prosecutor had summoned Jahromi for prosecution over his refusal to block Instagram and other foreign social media messaging systems, according to earlier reports. It was unclear how much bail money Jahromi posted or when he might have to appear again.
Officials: Roadside bomb wounds 11 troops in SW Pakistan
QUETTA, Pakistan — A roadside bomb exploded near a Pakistani paramilitary vehicle in a remote area of southwestern Baluchistan province Wednesday, wounding at least 11 troops, security officials said.
The attack on the Frontier Corps patrol took place in the district of Sibi and at least four soldiers were listed in critical condition, said the official.
Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media on the record. No group claimed responsibility but similar attacks in the past have been carried out by Baluch separatist groups.
Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups often stage attacks to press their demands for independence.