Switzerland avalanche hits marked ski trail; 2 injured
FRANKFURT, Germany — An avalanche swept across a marked ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt on Thursday, injuring two people.
Four others either were rescued or extricated themselves from the snow unhurt. Police and rescuers searched the snowslide after witnesses said more people might be buried, but the operation ended with police saying there were no more victims.
The avalanche occurred mid-morning while many holiday skiers enjoyed mountain sunshine the day after Christmas. A police spokesman said it was an avalanche of considerable size.
The German dpa news agency reported that heavy snow in recent days has raised the avalanche danger to level 3, meaning significant danger.
The two slightly injured people were flown to a hospital by the Alpine rescue service.
2 die, 8 injured in bus crash in Russia
MOSCOW — A bus crash in southwestern Russia killed two people and injured eight others Thursday, authorities said.
The crash occurred near the village of Yarkino in the Lipetsk region, about 200 miles south of Moscow, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said. The bus was driving from Moscow to Tbilisi, the capital of the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia, the ministry said.
All the passengers and the bus driver were residents of Georgia, authorities said. The driver had apparently lost control of the bus on a slippery road and it overturned.
The ministry added that eight people were hospitalized with injuries and two of them were in critical condition.
Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park
MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday.
Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco famous for its towering trees, according to the Marin County coroner’s office and a spokesman for the park.
Dutta was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and died at the scene. The trunk measured more than 4 feet in diameter.
A woman injured by falling debris was taken to the hospital. A man hiking with the group escaped injury.
Dutta described himself on social media as a software engineer who enjoys traveling and taking occasional hikes. On his Facebook page, he posted photos of himself visiting natural wonders in the U.S., including Rocky Mountain National Park and the Grand Canyon.
The tree that killed Dutta fell close to sunset, when the park was about to close. Alex Shepard told KPIX-TV that he and his mother were finishing their hike when they heard a “colossal noise” and saw the tree come down.
“I initially thought it was like an earthquake or something. I had no idea. I had never heard a sound like that,” Shepard said.
The tree fell following a series of winter storms over the past two weeks.
“This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree,” park spokesman Charles Strickfaden said in an email.
Redwood trees have shallow root systems that extend over 100 feet from the base. They thrive in moist, coastal climates where their roots intertwine with the roots of other redwoods.
Almost a million visitors visit the park each year. It was open Thursday and only the areas affected by debris from the fallen tree were closed to the public.
Thousands in Asia marvel at ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.
The so-called annular eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of the sun is still visible, could be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.
Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect viewers’ eyes. Thousands of people gazed at the sky and cheered and clapped as the sun transformed into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds of others prayed at nearby mosques.
“How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun disappeared slowly,” said Firman Syahrizal, a resident of Sinabang in Indonesia’s Banda Aceh province who witnessed the eclipse with his family.
The previous annular solar eclipse in February 2017 was also visible over a slice of Indonesia.