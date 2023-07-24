Excavator digging in backyard of alleged serial killer
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway.
A yellow excavator that had been seen scooping dirt in the backyard Sunday was still at the house Monday morning. In Associated Press drone footage, a man could also be seen operating a piece of equipment that can be used to scan for buried objects.
Recommended for you
Over the weekend, police dismantled a wooden deck at the house.
Investigators with shovels could be seen scraping through the freshly upturned earth in Heuermann’s yard.
Investigators are trying to determine whether any of the killings happened inside the Massapequa Park home that Heuermann shared with his wife and two children.
Authorities have pulled more than 100 firearms from the house, along with a large doll encased in glass and a portrait of a woman with a bruise on her face. Police also got a warrant to conduct searches of Heuermann’s property in South Carolina.
Minneapolis backs off arrests for psychedelic plant use
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize buying psychedelic plants or using them in private.
Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday ordered police to stop using taxpayer dollars to enforce most laws against hallucinogenic plants. Minneapolis still prioritizes enforcing laws against selling psychedelic plants, bringing them to schools or using them while driving.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara in a statement said he stands by the mayor’s decision.
Denver was the first city to decriminalize personal possession and consumption of psilocybin in 2019.
A Minneapolis-based organization that advocates for immigrant rights and criminal-justice reform touted the mayor’s order.
Florida drag shows law trial off until next spring
ORLANDO, Fla. — A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won’t start until next spring.
A filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee late last week shows that the trial won’t start until the beginning of June 2024. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury.
The law, championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is on hold for now. A federal judge last month issued a temporary injunction preventing it from being enforced until the trial is held. The state of Florida has appealed that decision.
15 people killed after a boat capsized off Indonesia island
JAKARTA, Indonesia — An overloaded passenger boat capsized off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing 15 people, rescuers said Monday. Authorities said that the 33 other passengers survived.
The vessel was traveling from Lanto village in Buton Central regency in Southeast Sulawesi province to nearby Lagili village when it capsized just after midnight on Monday, local search and rescue agency head Muhammad Arafah said.
The wooden boat was designed to carry 20 people.
A search and rescue team initially found 15 bodies and rescued six people, and had continued their search for the others. But the operation was later called off when officials determined that all on board had been accounted for.
“There were 27 people who survived, but had not previously been reported, because they went straight home,” local search and rescue agency head Muhammad Arafah said in a statement.
Three inflatable boats, two fishing boats and six divers were deployed while the search was underway.
Death toll doubles to 33 in Cameroon building collapse
DOUALA, Cameroon — The death toll from a building collapse in Cameroon has more than doubled as rescue teams continue searching for survivors, authorities said Monday.
At least 33 people died in a four-story building that collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon’s largest city of Douala early Sunday morning, said Celestine Ketcha Courtes, the housing and urban development minister.
Courtes said that more bodies were recovered from the rubble by rescue teams Monday morning and that some died in hospital from injuries. Five out of more than 20 people injured are in critical condition, she added.