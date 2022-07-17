Police: Man with rifle fatally shoots 3 at Indiana mall before armed civilian kills him
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.
An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.
There is no active threat to the area, police said.
4 dead after 2 small planes collide at airport
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Four people died Sunday after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday.
“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement. “The Piper crashed into ... a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”
Two people were in each plane and all four died, according to city fire department officials.
Sheriff’s office helicopter crashes, killing 4
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday.
Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, N.M., about 123 miles northeast of Albuquerque.
Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff’s officials. The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
Police: Shot fired after comedy club evacuated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.
The shot was fired at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.
Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man, later identified by police as Omar McCombs, 36, waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.
“The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”
Marvel sequel ‘Thor’ still atop box office
NEW YORK — The Marvel sequel “Thor: Love & Thunder” dropped a hefty 68% in its second weekend of release but still held the top spot at the box office, according to studio estimates today, while the bestseller adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuted with a better-than-expected $17 million.
Taika Waititi’s “Love and Thunder” led all films with an estimated $46 million, bringing its two-week global total to $498 million.
“Love and Thunder” also faced a trio of newcomers, though none came close to toppling Chris Hemsworth’s god of thunder. Best among them was Sony Pictures’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Olivia Newman’s adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 North Carolina-set novel.
