Iran hits U.S. expert with symbolic sanctions
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Sunday imposed symbolic sanctions on a hawkish former expert with the White House National Security Council, Iranian state media reported.
A statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the sanctions on Richard Goldberg were implemented because of his role in what it called “U.S. economic terrorism against interests of the Islamic Republic and its citizens,” the IRNA news agency reported.
Goldberg will not be eligible for Iranian visas or accounts in Iranian financial institutes, nor will he be qualified to have any financial transactions with Iranian entities, the statement said.
“Today I gain a new badge of honor: ‘sanctioned’ by Iran for coordinating @realDonaldTrump’s maximum pressure campaign,” Goldberg tweeted Sunday.
Goldberg has been an advocate for tough measures against Iran, and until January worked on Iranian issues at the National Security Council.
He now works with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank that’s long advocated a maximalist approach against Iran. Tehran sanctioned the think tank and its CEO last August for their role in promoting sanctions and what the Islamic Republic called “economic terrorism” against Iran.
President Donald Trump reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran after he unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear accord between Iran and Western powers in May 2018. Iran later responded by slowly abandoning nearly every aspect of the agreement, although it still allows U.N. inspectors access to its nuclear sites.
The sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
Federal investigators release report on fatal Idaho plane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho plane crash involving two airplanes.
The mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5, KREM-TV reports.
The agency’s report said a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided around 2 p.m., killing the pilots and passengers in both planes.
The victims in the de Havilland float plane were identified as pilot Neil Lunt, David Sorensen of Clayton, California, professional golfer Sean Frederickson, and Frederickson’s son and two step children.
The victims in the Cessna were identified as Jay Cawley of Lewiston, Idaho, and Kelly Kreeger of Auburn, California.
Witnesses told investigators the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake. The Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided, the report said.
There was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance broadcast data for either plane, the report said.
Witnesses saw a fireball come from one of the airplanes as they descended into the water, the report said.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reported the wreckage of both planes was submerged under nearly 130 feet of water before being removed from the lake.
Sheriff: Burger King worker shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.
The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.
Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.