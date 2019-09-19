Washington Monument reopens after 3-year closure
WASHINGTON — After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.
The 555-foot stone obelisk was closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems. The monument will reopen to the public at noon Thursday, and first lady Melania Trump is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The monument has been closed for most of the past eight years. An August 2011 earthquake left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014, but Park Service officials were forced to close it again two years later after a series of elevator malfunctions.
Poll: Americans somewhat confident in climate fight
WASHINGTON — Most Americans are at least somewhat confident that the world will step up in its fight against global warming — but there are limits to their optimism.
That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that also shows most think their own actions can make a difference.
About 7 in 10 Americans think it is at least moderately likely the world will take action in the next decade to reduce emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and other gases, but only about 3 in 10 think that’s very likely to happen, according to the August poll.
Two-thirds of those polled said they think pollution reduction would have at least some impact in preventing future warming, but only about a quarter think it would do a lot to keep climate change at bay.
74-year-old woman among 3 people who allegedly killed man
TRENTON, N.J. — A 74-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy are among three people who allegedly took turns shooting a man to death inside a New Jersey laundromat.
Mercer County prosecutors say 74-year-old Eudean McMillan, 37-year-old Darryl Parker and the 15-year-old have been charged in the slaying of 21-year-old Geovahnie FanFan in Trenton on Monday.
Authorities say the confrontation began after a group of people attacked Parker near the laundromat.
They say surveillance footage shows McMillan, known as “Mama Dean,” leaving the laundromat before the beating. She then returned with a handgun she used to shoot at attackers.
Parker and the 15-year-old then allegedly took turns firing at FanFan before all three fled the scene.
A 16-year-old boy was also injured.
It’s unknown if any of the suspects has retained an attorney.
Hiker drags himself through Australia woods with broken leg
BRISBANE, Australia — A hiker on Wednesday said he crawled for two days through rugged Australian woodland with a broken leg and arm after falling 20 feet down a waterfall and then dropping his cellphone in a creek.
Neil Parker, 54, was recovering in a Brisbane hospital after he was rescued by a search helicopter crew on Tuesday from Mount Nebo on the city’s outskirts.
The Brisbane resident told reporters in a tearful news conference from his hospital bed that he fell on Sunday during what he expected would be a three-hour hike.