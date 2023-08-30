Escaped Inmate Arrested

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Samuel Hartman, who escaped from an east Arkansas prison on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service announced that Hartman was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, along with his wife, his mother and his mother's boyfriend at a hotel in Lewisburg, W.Va. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP, File)

 Associated Press

LEWISBURG, W.Va.  — A convicted rapist who authorities say used a jet ski during an escape from an Arkansas prison last year was arrested Tuesday in West Virginia, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, was arrested along with his wife, his mother and his mother's boyfriend at a hotel in Lewisburg, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

