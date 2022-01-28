3 Houston police officers wounded in shootout
HOUSTON — A police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers Thursday, authorities said.
The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. Police had responded to a shooting at the home of the suspect’s girlfriend, said Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.
The ensuing car chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.
A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.
Police said in a statement that the suspect fled in a white Mercedes, and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. One of the officers was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the foot, Griffith said.
Mistaken identity lands man in jail for 5 days
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.
Leonardo Silva Oliveira, 26, was wanted for probation violation on charges out of Boca Raton. But on Jan. 20, authorities arrested another man named Leonardo Silva Oliveira, 26, outside the Broward County restaurant where he is a cook, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
Oliveria, the cook, spent five days in the Broward County Jail. He says authorities should have known he was not the fugitive because he was 10 days younger and does not have tattoos. The police report said Oliveria, the fugitive, sports a building tattoo on the left arm and a clock on the right.
He remained jailed until Tuesday, when authorities finally realized the mistake.
The Coconut Creek Police Department’s arrest report said the cook was identified through Florida’s driver and vehicle information database even though his birth date was different than the fugitive’s.
Authorities in Palm Beach County asked for help identifying the cook as the fugitive, police spokesperson Sgt. Scotty Leamon told the newspaper.
It was not clear which agency in Palm Beach County made the request.
When police arrested him outside the Deerfield Beach restaurant where he worked, it was the first time he’d been in trouble with the law.
“I was on 24-hour lockdown,” he said. “I finally got out of the cell for an hour a day Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It was a little window, no TV. Nothing to do but just stare at the walls and try to stay warm.”
Oliveira said he told everyone they had the wrong man. “How could I be wanted on a probation violation when I’ve never been arrested for anything? It was a nightmare.”
During his first appearance hearing, County Court Judge Phoebe Francois said she was powerless to interfere because the case originated out of Palm Beach County.
On Monday, he hired attorney Jose Castañeda, who filed a motion to have his client released. He noted that the fugitive Oliveira weighed 213 pounds when he was arrested in 2017 on the burglary charge, while his client weighs less than 150 pounds. And he had no tattoos or criminal history.
Before a hearing could be held, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office obtained the fingerprints for the fugitive and compared them to the cook’s.
“When it was determined that the fingerprints did not match, Oliveira was immediately released from jail,” sheriff’s spokesperson Carey Codd said.