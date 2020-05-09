Trump praises move to drop Flynn case
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday praised Attorney General William Barr for abandoning the prosecution of Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser.
“Bill Barr is a man of unbelievable credibility and courage and he’s going to go down on the history books,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.”
Democrats, however, have complained that Barr is excessively loyal to the president.
“Attorney General Barr’s politicization of justice knows no bounds,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Nearly 1 in 5 children in U.S. obese, data show
NEW YORK — Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. kids are obese, according to the latest national data.
Obesity — which means not merely overweight, but seriously overweight — is one of the nation’s leading public health problems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings come from a health survey that measures participants’ height and weight. The latest data come from surveys done in 2017 and 2018, when more than 2,800 U.S. children participated. Data showed 19.3% of kids ages 2 to 19 were obese. That’s up slightly from the 18.5% in the 2015-2016 national survey.
Shooting suspect found dead in Delaware
BEAR, Del. — A suspect in the shooting of two people at a veterans cemetery in Delaware was found dead after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said Friday.
It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was killed by police, although authorities said the body was found in a wooded area where the shootout took place earlier Friday.
Alaska court: Recall effort can proceed
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that an effort aimed at recalling Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office can proceed, a movement initially fueled by public outrage over spending cuts he had proposed.
The court had previously allowed the Recall Dunleavy campaign to proceed with a second signature-gathering phase while it heard the case. The campaign must gather 71,252 signatures in a bid to force a recall election. It has reported gathering more than 34,000 signatures so far.
Trump administration: Toss ERA-linked suit
RICHMOND, Va. — The Trump administration has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by three Democratic state attorneys general seeking to force the U.S. archivist to recognize Virginia’s vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and adopt it in the U.S. Constitution.
Virginia became the 38th and final state needed to make the ERA part of the Constitution in January, after the General Assembly passed and ratified the amendment.
Attorney General Mark Herring sued David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, after the National Archives and Record Administration said Ferriero would “take no action” to certify the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment. Herring was joined in the lawsuit by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, the attorneys general of ratifying states number 36 and 37.
Hong Kong lawmakers ejected after scuffles
HONG KONG — Scuffles broke out at Hong Kong’s legislature Friday, with security guards ejecting several pro-democracy lawmakers including one carried out on a stretcher by medics after he was injured.
Tempers flared when a pro-Beijing lawmaker inserted herself as chair of a committee meeting to try to end a months-long impasse that has resulted in a backlog of legislation.