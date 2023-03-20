ISLAMABAD — Police in the Pakistani capital filed charges Sunday against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides and scores of supporters, accusing them of terrorism and several other offenses after the ousted premier’s followers clashed with security forces in Islamabad the previous day.
For hours on Saturday, Khan’s followers clashed with police outside a court where the former prime minister was to appear in a graft case. Riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas while Khan’s supporters threw fire bombs and hurled rocks at the officers.
More than 50 officers were injured and a police checkpoint, several cars and motorcycles were torched. Police said 59 of Khan’s supporters were arrested during the violence.
Gunmen kill 9 at gold-mining site
BANGUI, Central African Republic — Gunmen stormed a Chinese-operated, gold-mining site that had recently been launched in Central African Republic, killing nine Chinese nationals and wounding two others Sunday, authorities said.
However, the rebel coalition initially blamed by some for the attack put out a statement later in the day. Without providing evidence, it accused Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group of being behind the violence.
Britain eyes Rwanda for asylum-seekers
KIGALI, Rwanda — Britain’s government said Sunday that it could start deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the next few months — but only if U.K. courts rule that the controversial policy is legal.
The Home Office said it was aiming to start flights “before the summer,” as Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the east African country to reinforce the Conservative government’s commitment to the plan.
In the Rwandan capital, Kigali, she met with President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, visited accommodation intended to house deportees from the U.K. and laid a brick at another housing development for migrants. The project is expected to build more than 1,000 houses.
Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told reporters the country is ready to receive thousands of migrants from the U.K. and is determined to make the agreement a success.
Runoff expected in Montenegro race
PODGORICA, Montenegro — The long-serving incumbent will face a political newcomer in a runoff presidential election in Montenegro next month no one won in the first round of voting on Sunday held amid a political turmoil in the Balkan country, early projections showed.
President Milo Djukanovic, 61, won around 35% of the votes while 37-year-old economist Jakov Milatovic won around 29%, according to projections released by the Center for Monitoring and Research.
If confirmed in the official tally, the two will face each other in the April 2 runoff. The CeMI monitoring group insisted that it does not expect major changes as the counting continues. It was not immediately clear when official results would be published.
