U.S., allies analyzing North Korea launch
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.
The launch of the missile into the sea came hours after the U.S. reaffirmed an offer to resume talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. It underscored how North Korea has continued to expand its military capabilities during the pause in diplomacy.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected that North Korea fired one short-range missile it believed was a submarine-launched ballistic missile from waters near the eastern port of Sinpo, and that the South Korean and U.S. militaries were closely analyzing the launch.
Queen declines ‘Oldie of the Year’ honor
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. But don’t call her an oldie.
The 95-year-old queen has politely declined the honor of being named “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine, saying she does not meet “the relevant criteria.”
After the queen declined, this year’s Oldie of the Year award went to movie royalty instead: French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron, 90.
Palestinians clash with Israeli police
JERUSALEM — Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem’s Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday, a repeat of violence earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war in May.
Israeli police said Palestinians hurled rocks at police and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City. They said 22 suspects were arrested.
Austin underlines support for Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine on Tuesday, underlining Washington’s support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid a tense standoff with Russia.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the U.S. as the country’s “chief partner in security and defense” during a meeting with Austin.
Austin emphasized that the U.S. and its allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s right to decide its own future foreign policy.
United Kingdom eyes green projects
LONDON — The United Kingdom announced plans Tuesday to stop installing home heating that uses fossil fuels by 2035 as the government hosted a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment for green projects in Britain.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Global Investment Summit in London that private-sector investment and consumer pressure were key to slashing carbon emissions and controlling climate change.
Among pledges from the one-day meeting at London’s Science Museum was a partnership with Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to drive 200 million pounds ($275 million) of private sector investment in green power programs in the U.K., matching the same amount from the government.
UNICEF details toll on children in Yemen
GENEVA — More than 10,000 children in Yemen have been killed or injured in violence linked to years of war in the impoverished country, a spokesman for UNICEF said Tuesday.
The verified tally from the United Nations’ reporting and monitoring operation provides what is surely an undercount of the real toll because many more child deaths and injuries go unrecorded, UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters.
He said the new numbers amount to four children killed or maimed every day, a “shameful milestone” since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the war in 2015.
The U.N. has long considered Yemen — where war resumed in late 2014 after rebels took over the capital, Sanaa — as home to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Floods kill at least 22 in northern IndiaLUCKNOW, India — At least 22 people have died and others are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday.
The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that heavy to very heavy rain would continue to fall in the state for the next two days. Jyoti Negi, who heads the state’s Disaster Management Cell, said 18 deaths were reported in the Himalayan resort town of Nainital, two in Almorah and one each in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts.