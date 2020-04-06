MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday there will be no huge economic stimulus program as the country faces the threat of coronavirus-induced crisis almost certainly unlike any it has seen in the past century.
Instead, the administration will expand his signature social programs, continue to prop up the heavily indebted state-owned oil company, deepen the government’s austerity campaign and do everything possible to avoid taking on more debt.
“There is a lesson that we have learned well and that we don’t forget,” López Obrador said to an empty and echoing National Palace patio. “An economic model that only benefits minorities does not yield general well-being, but on the contrary engenders public misery and violence.”
Drug gangs’ shootout kills 19 in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A big shootout between rival drug gangs killed 19 people in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua, state prosecutors’ office said Saturday.
A total of 18 corpses, two grenades, vehicles and guns were found at the scene of the clash in the hamlet of Chuchuichupa the township of Madera.
Two other men were found armed and wounded on the dirt road where the confrontation occurred late Friday. One died later at a hospital, and the other is in custody.
3rd person detained in French probe
PARIS — A third person has been detained in a anti-terrorism investigation in France over a knife attack south of Lyon that left two people dead, authorities said Sunday.
The third arrest was made Saturday night, and that all three of the suspects are Sudanese, the French anti-terror prosecutor’s office said.
On Saturday, a man attacked residents with a knife in the small town of Romans-sur-Isere, injuring several people in addition to the two fatalities. Residents, who were in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, were carrying out their permitted daily food shopping.
Prosecutors didn’t identify the suspect.
9 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers die in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Nine rebels and three Indian soldiers were killed in a pair of gunbattles in disputed Kashmir, an Indian army official said Sunday.
The fighting comes amid an ongoing lockdown in Kashmir to combat spread of the coronavirus.
Unknown gunmen kill Hezbollah member
BEIRUT — Unknown gunmen fatally shot and stabbed a member of the militant Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon and an investigation was launched, Lebanese security officials said Sunday.
The body of Ali Mohammed Younes was found next to his car Saturday evening near the southern town of Nabatiyeh, said two security officials.