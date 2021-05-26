World powers reconvene to discuss Iran deal
VIENNA — World powers opened a fifth round of talks with Iran aimed at bringing the U.S. back into the landmark 2015 nuclear deal meant to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining an atomic bomb, with both sides expressing hope Tuesday that it might be the final series of negotiations.
The U.S. is not directly involved in the talks, but an American delegation headed by President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, has been in the Austrian capital. Representatives from the other powers involved — Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — have shuttled between the Americans and the Iranians to facilitate indirect talks.
QAYARA, Iraq — Nearly a dozen buses carrying 100 Iraqi families who lived in a sprawling Syrian camp for supporters and families of Islamic State militants returned to Iraq on Tuesday, where public opinion is divided about their return.
The families include women, children and men, according to Syrian Kurdish and Iraqi officials familiar with the repatriation plans.
The repatriation is one of the issues discussed between Iraqi and U.S. officials and has been delayed before amid opposition from Iraqi officials out of security concerns.
MOSCOW — The Russian military said Tuesday it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria, a move that could strengthen Moscow’s military foothold in the Mediterranean.
The ministry said bomber crews would fly a series of training missions over the Mediterranean.
Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, allowing Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government to reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating civil war.
The bombers’ deployment marks the first time since Cold War times that Moscow has stationed heavy bombers in the region.
Bill would bar Navalny allies from office
MOSCOW — Russian lawmakers gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that bars members of groups designated as extremist from running for public office, a measure intended to prevent allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny from seeking parliament seats.
The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, quickly endorsed the bill in a crucial second reading. After three readings, it would need to be approved by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.