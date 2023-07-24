Britain Barbie Premiere

Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

"Barbie" didn't just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, "Barbie" catapulted past both "Captain Marvel," which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and "Wonder Woman," Patty Jenkins ' 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, "Barbie" also cost less to produce than "Captain Marvel" ($152 million) and "Wonder Woman" ($200 million).

Recommended for you