3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS — Three suspects were charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall’s Nordstrom store.
Taeshawn Adams Wright, 18, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and two 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree riot.
Two others were arrested on Dec. 24 in connection to the shooting, but they have not yet been charged because some suspects have refused to cooperate with the investigation, Police Chief Booker Hodges told the Star Tribune.
“We expect additional arrests and criminal charges associated with this case in the near future,” Hodges said. “Our efforts to lock up everyone responsible for this incident will not cease.”
Police said a dispute between two groups of young men led to an exchange of gunfire at the mall on Dec. 23.
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’
The consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal blamed his “winning at all costs” attitude, which he said was caused in part by suppressed childhood trauma, for his actions in a letter to the judge scheduled to sentence him next week.
William “Rick” Singer, 62, who pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4 in U.S. District Court in Boston for running the scheme that federal investigators dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.
In documents submitted to the court on Wednesday, prosecutors asked the judge to give Singer six years, which would be by far the longest sentence in the case. Defense attorneys asked for a year of home confinement, or a maximum of six months behind bars.
“For most of my life, if not all of it, I have thrived on winning at all costs,” Singer wrote in a letter included in his defense’s sentencing memorandum. “My moral compass was broken and, increasingly over time, choosing right over wrong became less important than doing whatever had to be done to be recognized as the ‘best.’”
He expressed remorse in the letter, said he now lives in a trailer park for seniors and can’t get a job despite more than 1,000 attempts.
Suspects in Vermont murder for hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
The third suspect in the abduction and killing of Gregory Davis of Danville also appeared in court by video Thursday, but he was not charged with fraud.
Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay were charged earlier this month in an updated indictment with wire fraud as part of the case that led to the kidnapping and shooting death of Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville. The two men were previously charged with arranging to have the third defendant, Jerry Banks, kidnap and kill Davis.
The attorneys for Gumrukcu and Eratay entered not guilty pleas on their behalf to the new charge. Banks’ attorney said her client maintained the not guilty plea he entered earlier this year to the kidnapping and murder charge.
Justice Department sues drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen over opioid sales
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Justice Department claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday that a major drug wholesaler contributed to the deadly toll from opioids by turning a blind eye to warning signs about suspicious sales to its pharmacy customers.
The 87-page civil enforcement action accuses AmerisourceBergen Corp. and two subsidiaries of failing to properly scrutinize orders for suspicious activity.
It claims the AmerisourceBergen entities “repeatedly refused or negligently failed” to report orders from pharmacy companies they “had reason to know were allowing opioids and other controlled substances to be diverted into illegal channels.”
“When drug distributors like AmerisourceBergen fail to alert the DEA of suspicious orders of prescription drugs by pharmacies, they shirk a key obligation in dealing with addictive drugs that can end lives,” Cole Finegan, the U.S. attorney in Colorado, said in a release announcing the case had been filed.
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
“As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end,” Thompson wrote. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.”
The committee had voted to subpoena Trump during its final televised hearing before the midterm elections in October, demanding testimony and documents from the former president as it has investigated his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection and efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat.
Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy lake
FOREST LAKES, Ariz. — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti.
Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake.
Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
