Police: Utah teen’s gun death accidental
SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old Utah boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by a 15-year-old friend, police said.
The teens sneaked away from their homes and met up at a church parking lot in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Jordan, said police Lt. Richard Bell.
One of the boys had brought a gun and it accidentally went off early Saturday morning, killing the younger teenager. The teen did not know the gun was loaded, he said.
“It is not our belief he intended to kill his friend,” Bell said. The older boy called 911 after the shooting, terrified and wanting to help his friend.
Bridge reopened after Michigan bomb scare
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Law enforcement notified the Mackinac Bridge Authority of the threat and the bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m., the authority said in a tweet.
The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. Nothing was found after an “extensive search,” the authority said, and the bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.
The more than 26,300-foot structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.
Former governor’s body carried to funeral site
BATON ROUGE, La. — Bagpipes played as an honor guard carried the flag-draped casket bearing the body of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards down the steps of Louisiana’s towering state Capitol on Sunday and loaded it onto a horse-drawn carriage for transport to his funeral site.
The four-term former governor died at his home in Gonzales last week at age 93 after placing himself in hospice care following bouts with a respiratory illness. His body lay in honor Saturday at the Capitol, where members of the public were allowed to file by.
The Southern University marching band was part of a procession that carried the body from the 34-story Capitol built in the 1930s, on a nearly mile-long route to the Old State Capitol, a 19th-century structure, where a private funeral ceremony for Edwards was scheduled.
Edwards was a dominant figure in Louisiana politics in the late 20th century, serving in the state Senate and in Congress before winning the governorship.