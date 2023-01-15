3 dead, 2 wounded in Cleveland shooting
CLEVELAND — A man was arrested after a shooting at a Cleveland home that killed two adults and a teenager and left another adult and a young child critically wounded on Friday evening, authorities said.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
CLEVELAND — A man was arrested after a shooting at a Cleveland home that killed two adults and a teenager and left another adult and a young child critically wounded on Friday evening, authorities said.
Officers in a police cruiser were flagged down by the 41-year-old suspect at about 8 p.m. Friday and told that five people had been shot at a home in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood a few miles southwest of downtown, Cleveland police said. The man, a relative of the two adults killed, was taken into custody at the scene.
Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. No charges were immediately announced but police indicated that a homicide and felonious assault investigation was opened.
A Minnesota man who had served nearly 25 years in connection with his wife’s death walked out of prison Friday after authorities vacated his murder conviction and allowed him to plead guilty to manslaughter, citing a problem with expert testimony from a doctor whose statements in other cases have also come under scrutiny.
Thomas Rhodes, who is now 63, was convicted in 1998 of first- and second-degree murder in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Jane Rhodes, who fell overboard and drowned on a night-time boat ride with her husband on Green Lake in Spicer in 1996.
The murder conviction hinged on the testimony of Dr. Michael McGee, who said Rhodes grabbed his wife by the neck, threw her overboard and ran her over several times, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Friday. Rhodes told investigators his wife fell out of the boat and disappeared while he frantically searched for her in the dark. The Conviction Review Unit in the Attorney General’s Office examined the case. As part of that investigation, a forensic pathologist found that Jane Rhodes’ death was not inconsistent with an accidental fall, the office said.
The state’s report did not exonerate Rhodes: The Attorney General’s Office said there was sufficient evidence to support a conviction of second-degree manslaughter. But Rhodes has spent nearly 25 years in prison, more than twice the maximum sentence allowed for the manslaughter conviction.
The Associated Press
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.