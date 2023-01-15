3 dead, 2 wounded in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND — A man was arrested after a shooting at a Cleveland home that killed two adults and a teenager and left another adult and a young child critically wounded on Friday evening, authorities said.

The Associated Press

