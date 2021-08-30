SANAA, Yemen — A missile and drone attack on a key military base in Yemen’s south on Sunday killed at least 30 troops, a Yemeni military spokesman said. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s civil war in recent years.
Mohammed al-Naqib, spokesman for Yemen’s southern forces, told The Associated Press the attack on Al-Anad Air Base in the province of Lahj wounded at least 65. He said the casualty toll could rise because rescue teams were still clearing the site.
Yemeni officials said at least three explosions took place at the air base, which is held by the internationally recognized government.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Nora’s Mexico impact: Floods, landslides
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast Sunday, while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.
Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline.
The Jalisco state government said a teenager from Spain died Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane.
A woman was also missing there after her car was swept away. Officials said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide.
Six fishermen from the state of Guerrero were listed as missing at sea.
Iran, Syria vow to confront U.S. sanctions
DAMASCUS, Syria — Iran and Syria vowed on Sunday to take “mighty steps” to confront U.S. sanctions imposed on the two regional allies, saying their relations will strengthen under Iran’s new leadership.
The announcement was made by Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was received at the airport during a visit to Damascus by his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.