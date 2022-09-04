PRAGUE — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.
Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000.
Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.
The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.
5 dead in accident in Russia volcano climb
MOSCOW — Five people climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano have died in an accident and rescuers are trying to extract two other injured climbers, Russian news reports said Saturday.
The climbers were trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, when the accident occurred about 500 yards below the 15,884-foot summit, the reports cited the prosecutor’s office of the Kamchatka region as saying.
All the climbers were Russians, the reports said. Details of the accident were not immediately known.
British con artist arrested in Belgium
BRUSSELS — A British con artist who is the subject of a Netflix documentary has been arrested in Belgium after fleeing from neighboring France, where he had injured two police officers, authorities said
Robert Hendy-Freegard, 51, was expected to appear before a Belgian judge on Saturday, a day after he was arrested on a highway in Groot-Bijgaarden, east of Brussels, Belgian federal police said.
Hendy-Freegard had been on the run since last week, when he hit two officers with his car as he was fleeing a police raid at his home in the village of Vidaillat in central France.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.