Epstein’s jail guards reject opportunity for plea deal
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors offered a plea deal to two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein on the night of his death, but the officers have declined the offer, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The existence of the plea offer signals the Justice Department is considering criminal charges in connection with the wealthy financier’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August. The city’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.
The guards on Epstein’s unit are suspected of failing to check on him every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had. As part of the proposed plea deal, prosecutors wanted the guards to admit they falsified the prison records, according to the people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan had no comment on the plea offer.
Both guards were working overtime because of staffing shortages. They have been placed on administrative leave while the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general investigate the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. The 66-year-old had been awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
Epstein’s death exposed mounting evidence that the chronically understaffed Metropolitan Correctional Center may have bungled its responsibility to keep him alive. Guards often work overtime day after day, and other employees are pressed into service as correctional officers.
Staff members who are indicted by a grand jury will be placed on an indefinite, unpaid suspension until the resolution of the criminal case.
American accused of belonging to Islamic State returns to U.S.
WASHINGTON — An American citizen alleged by Turkey to be an Islamic State member has returned to the United States.
Federal authorities questioned the man when he arrived Friday night at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and inspected his electronic devices. The report said he was allowed to enter the country en route to visit relatives in Texas.
Media in Turkey have identified the man as 39-year-old Muhammad Darwis B. Turkey deported him after he spent five days in no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, where he had asked to be sent. Repatriation began after the U.S. agreed to accept him and provided travel documents.
Study questions common practices in heart care
PHILADELPHIA — People with severe but stable heart disease from clogged arteries might have less chest pain if they get a procedure to improve blood flow rather than just giving medicines a chance to help, but it won’t cut their risk of having a heart attack or dying over the following few years, a federally funded study found.
The results challenge medical dogma and call into question some of the most common practices in heart care. They are the strongest evidence yet that tens of thousands of costly stent procedures and bypass operations each year are unnecessary or premature for people with stable disease.
That’s a different situation than a heart attack, when a procedure is needed right away to restore blood flow.
For non-emergency cases, the study shows “there’s no need to rush” into invasive tests and procedures, said New York University’s Dr. Judith Hochman.
There might even be harm: To doctors’ surprise, study participants who had a procedure were more likely to suffer a heart problem or die over the next year than those treated with medicines alone.
About 17 million Americans have clogged arteries that crimp the heart’s blood supply, which can cause periodic chest pain. Cheap and generic aspirin, cholesterol-lowering drugs and blood pressure medicines are known to cut the risk of a heart attack for these folks, but many doctors also recommend a procedure to improve blood flow.
Lawsuit could force major gun maker to open its books
A recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court has upended a longstanding legal roadblock that has given the gun industry far-reaching immunity from lawsuits in the aftermath of mass killings.
The court this week allowed families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre to sue the maker of the AR-15 used in the attack. The case against Remington will now proceed in the Connecticut courts.
Remington is widely expected to win the case, but critics of the gun industry are eyeing what they see as a significant outcome even in the face of defeat: getting the gunmaker to open its books about how it markets firearms.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs are certain to request that Remington turn over volumes of documents as part of the discovery phase, providing a rare window into the inner-workings of how a major gun manufacturer markets its weapons. Those materials might include company emails, memos, business plans and corporate strategies, or anything that might suggest the company purposely marketed the firearm that may have compelled the shooter to use the weapon to carry out the slaughter.
The plaintiffs also believe the ruling will put gun companies on notice about how they conduct business knowing they could wind up in the courts in similar fashion.
“If the industry wakes up and understands their conduct behind closed doors is not protected, then the industry itself ... will take steps to try to help the massive problem we have instead of do nothing and sit by and cash the checks,” said Joshua Koskoff, the Connecticut attorney who represents a survivor and relatives of nine victims who died at the Newtown, Conn., school on Dec. 14, 2012.
Last remaining survivor of Hindenburg disaster dies
CONCORD, N.H. — The last remaining survivor of the Hindenburg disaster, who suffered severe burns to his face, arms and legs before his mother managed to toss him and his brother from the burning airship, has died.
Werner Gustav Doehner, the last among 62 passengers and crew who escaped the May 6, 1937, fire, was 90. The fire killed his father, sister and 34 others. He was 8 years old at the time.
“He did not talk about it,” his son Bernie Doehner said, adding that his father took him years later to visit the naval station where the disaster happened but not the Hindenburg memorial itself. “It was definitely a repressed memory. He lost his sister, he lost his dad.”
A church service was held Friday for Werner Doehner, who died on Nov. 8 at a hospital in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Drought conditions recede across southeast U.S.
ATLANTA — Drought continues to recede in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
Almost one third of South Carolina and more than one third of Georgia recorded no drought as of Tuesday. Last week, only 9% of Georgia and 24% of South Carolina could make that claim. In Alabama, 70% of the state is now drought-free. Areas of moderate and severe drought also declined.
On Oct. 1, all of Alabama and Georgia were in drought, along with almost all of Mississippi and all but the northeastern corner of South Carolina.
Friend of Dayton shooter expected to plead guilty to firearm charges
DAYTON, Ohio — A friend of the gunman in the deadly Dayton mass shooting is expected to plead guilty to unrelated federal firearms charges.
Court documents show 24-year-old Ethan Kollie will be in court Wednesday. No details of his plea agreement have been disclosed.
Kollie is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs.
Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton that killed nine people before police killed Betts.
The handgun Kollie is charged with illegally purchasing wasn’t used in the shooting.
Investigators said Kollie told them he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts’ gun.