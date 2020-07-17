News in your town

China says it's not trying to replace US, won't be bullied

UK's Johnson nudges workers back to office as lockdown eases

Rev. C.T. Vivian, key civil rights leader, has died at 95

More than 1M Americans seek help as companies cut more jobs

Analysis: Trump wants a 2016 repeat in a very different year

3 more states share license data for citizenship efforts

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

3 more states share license data for citizenship efforts

Pelosi urges Trump to 'ask for directions' on virus crisis

Analysis: Trump wants a 2016 repeat in a very different year

Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Number of laid-off workers seeking jobless aid stuck at 1.3M

Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting

Mental fitness claim halts 2nd federal execution -- for now

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions 'hijacked'

Mexico's president turns attention to cartel-plagued states

Today in History

With elective procedures delayed, UnitedHealth profit spikes

U.S. industrial production surges 5.4% in June

Last Czechoslovak communist leader Milous Jakes dies at 97

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Nation news in brief

Berkeley moves toward removing police from traffic stops

Rapper Kanye West files for Oklahoma presidential ballot

Apple wins EU court case over $15 billion in taxes

Biden, Gates, other Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting

Rose Parade canceled on New Year's Day

Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death

Oklahoma's governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Profile of a killer: Unraveling the deadly new coronavirus

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

CBS, NAACP reach multi-year agreement to develop content

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Wait 'til next year: Giving up on 2020, looking toward 2021

Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

First federal execution in 17 years; another set Wednesday