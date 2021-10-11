TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has produced more than 265 pounds of 20% enriched uranium, the country’s nuclear chief said, far more than what the U.N. nuclear watchdog reported last month.
Mohammad Eslami said in an interview with state TV late Saturday that under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the other signatories were to provide Iran with 20% enriched uranium needed for its research reactor.
“But it was not delivered,” he said. “If we did not produce it by ourselves this would have turned into one of our problems.”
Under the terms of the nuclear deal, Iran was prohibited from enriching uranium above 3.67% with the exception of its research reactor activities. Enriched uranium above 90% can be used in a nuclear weapon.
In September, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 20% fissile purity was estimated at 185 pounds up from 138 pounds three months earlier.
Scientists estimate that at least 375 pounds of enriched uranium is needed to make a bomb.
Tehran’s strategy of deliberately violating the deal is seen as an attempt to put pressure on Europe to provide it with incentives to offset crippling American sanctions re-imposed after the U.S. pullout of the nuclear deal.
Ireland warns of worsening relations between Britain, European Union
LONDON — Ireland’s foreign minister has warned that British demands risk a “further breakdown in relations” with the European Union ahead of talks this week aimed at resolving the impasse over the Brexit agreement.
Simon Coveney posted the remarks on Twitter after the U.K.’s Brexit minister reiterated his insistence that the European Court of Justice must not be allowed to oversee implementation of the deal. Coveney described this as a new “red line’’ that will impede progress in the negotiations.
“Does (the U.K. government) actually want an agreed way forward or a further breakdown in relations?’’ he wrote.
The European Commission is expected this week to publish its proposals for breaking the deadlock over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc. The British government has sought to renegotiate part of its divorce deal with the EU that requires customs and border checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.
al-Qaida releases Colombian nun
BAMAKO, Mali — A Colombian nun who was kidnapped more than four years ago by al-Qaida-linked extremists in Mali has been freed, Mali’s presidency said Saturday.
Gloria Narvaez was kidnapped in February 2017 near Mali’s border with Burkina Faso.
“The presidency of Mali salutes the courage and bravery of this nun,” Mali’s presidency said in a statement. The conditions of her release have not been revealed.
Narvaez was held by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, which had released several videos in which she asks for help from the Vatican.
Photos on the Malian presidency’s Twitter page show Narvaez in a yellow dress and scarf, holding her hands together and smiling. She is also shown meeting with Mali’s interim president President Assimi Goita.
“I first thank God, who is the light and the peace, I thank the Malian authorities, the president for all the efforts made so that I am free,” Narvaez said in a brief statement made on state TV. “May God bless you, may God bless Mali. I thank you very much.”
She went on to say that while she was in captivity for nearly five years, she stayed in good health.
The al-Qaida-linked group is still holding several other Westerners, including an American clergyman kidnapped in Niger and a French journalist.
Guards kill 6 migrants in Libya
ABOARD GEO BARENTS — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.
The development comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after U.N.-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.
The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of the capital, Tripoli, where authorities earlier this month brought 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The IOM said guards started shooting following a riot and an attempted escape by migrants.