President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday. From left are Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.,Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.
WASHINGTON — Members of the Congressional Black Caucus left a meeting Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with an agreement on how to address the issue of policing in America after the recent killing of Tyre Nichols.
“We have agreement on how we will continue to work forward both from a legislative standpoint as well as executive and community-based solutions, but the focus will always be on public safety,” Rep. Steven Horsford, of Nevada, the chairman of the Black Caucus, told reporters later Thursday.
Also at the White House were Sens. Raphael Warnock, of Georgia, and Cory Booker, of New Jersey — two of the three Black senators — and Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, of Texas, Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, and Joe Neguse, of Colorado.
The group of Black lawmakers did not disclose details about the agreement made in the room but said there will be more information about the “legislative package” in the days ahead.
“This is going to require all of us, including Republicans, to get across the finish line,” Horsford said.
Before the meeting began, Biden said his hope was that “this dark memory spurs some action that we’ve all been fighting for.”
At Nichols’ funeral Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn., Harris said the White House would settle for nothing less than ambitious legislation to address police brutality.
“We should not delay. And we will not be denied,” Harris said. “It is nonnegotiable.”
Bipartisan efforts in Congress to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago, and Biden ended up signing an executive order named for George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests nearly three years ago.
Even some political allies of Biden are frustrated with what they view as his excess caution on the issue.
“I think the president is missing the opportunity to be a historic president when it comes to the social issues that continue to plague our country,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. “That’s what we need.”
Bowman described Biden as “a champion of the status quo in many ways” and said Biden needs to be “a champion of a new vision for America.”
The solution, Bowman said, is not “thoughts and prayers, come to the State of the Union after your kid gets killed,” a reference to Nichols’ mother and stepfather being invited to attend next week’s speech.
Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, said he was in touch with the White House last Friday, when video of Nichols’ beating became public, about whether the situation could be a catalyst to “get things moving again.”
His organization, the nation’s largest police union, had participated in previous attempts to reach a bipartisan deal, and Pasco said “we welcome any constructive effort to help us do our jobs better.” The union’s president, Patrick Yoes, has condemned Nichols’ killing and said that “our entire country needs to see justice done — swiftly and surely.”
