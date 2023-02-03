Biden
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday. From left are Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.,Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — Members of the Congressional Black Caucus left a meeting Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with an agreement on how to address the issue of policing in America after the recent killing of Tyre Nichols.

“We have agreement on how we will continue to work forward both from a legislative standpoint as well as executive and community-based solutions, but the focus will always be on public safety,” Rep. Steven Horsford, of Nevada, the chairman of the Black Caucus, told reporters later Thursday.

