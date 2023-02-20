GALENA PARK, Texas — Authorities said three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who then fatally shot himself.
The killings occurred at the home of the gunman’s girlfriend in the Houston suburb of Galena Park at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. No names had been released.
Recommended for you
Temple University police officer killed
PHILADELPHIA — A man is facing murder and other charges in the death of a Temple University police officer shot and killed near campus Saturday night, authorities said.
The Philadelphia district attorney’s office said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer will face charges of murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who prosecutors said was shot in the head while responding to an incident near campus.
Temple University officials said Fitzgerald had been on the university police force since October 2021.
Tennessee shooting leaves at least 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a shooting in Tennessee, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.
Police released photos of three men they said are persons of interest shortly before noon on Sunday. One of the men might have been injured and in need of medical attention, according to police.
Victims were found at two locations in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.