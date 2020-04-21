News in your town

U.S. approves 1st coronavirus test that allows self-swab at home

National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945

Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food

Reports: Many had virus with no symptoms

Costumed jogger gallops to cheer up neighborhood

2 killed by suspected tornado as storms rake South

Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip

Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict

Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday

Israeli coalition deal keeps Netanyahu in power

Turkey says Syria violating truce in rebel-held north

Lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings

White House to hold call with governors on testing supplies

Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday

Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

Iran’s Guard acknowledges encounter with US during a drill

Fast decisions in Bay Area helped slow virus spread

Global health crisis pits economic against health concerns

Nation news in brief

UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over NKorea sanctions

Coast far different 10 years after spill

'A stroke of luck' to be on global cruise during pandemic

Official: Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus

'They're killing us,' Texas residents say of Trump rollbacks

Mass virus test in nursing home seeks to combat loneliness

Pandemic provokes spike in demand for food pantries in US

Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak

World news in brief

Police: At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada

‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade

Fast decisions in Bay Area helped slow virus spread

Global health crisis pits economic against health concerns

Mass virus test in nursing home seeks to combat loneliness

Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

Official: Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus

Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak

'They're killing us,' Texas residents say of Trump rollbacks

UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over N. Korea sanctions

13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years

‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade

Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry

Pence says 150,000 tests being conducted daily