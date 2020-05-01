Russian prime minister tests positive for virus
MOSCOW — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected.
Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin during a video call that he would self-isolate but planned to stay in touch on key policy issues. It wasn’t immediately clear when the two men last met.
Mishustin, a 54-year old former tax chief, was named prime minister in January. During the video call, which was recorded and later televised, he didn’t say if he had COVID-19 symptoms or anything about his general condition. He displayed no visible signs of illness and spoke without difficulty.
In Russia, the prime minister oversees the economy and answers to the president.
Russian health officials reported a record daily spike of 7,099 new confirmed cases on Thursday morning, which brought the country’s total caseload to 106,498, including 1,073 deaths.
1 dead, 5 missing after Canadian military helicopter crashes
TORONTO — One person is dead and five are missing after a military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate during a NATO exercise crashed into the sea between Greece and Italy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
Trudeau said one body was found, and the five others aboard the aircraft are missing.
“We hold out hope to find the missing,” Trudeau said.
The Cyclone helicopter was deployed on board the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton and was participating in a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece when the incident occurred, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.
Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s top military official, said the ship lost contact with the aircrew on Wednesday evening and that flares were spotted from the water minutes later. Vance said flares would have been automatic when it ditched.
He confirmed the body of Abbigail Cowbrough has been recovered. The Nova Scotia native was 23.
3 Pakistanis, 1 Indian killed in Kashmir shootout
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani and Indian troops traded fire in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing three Pakistanis and a teenage Indian student, officials from the two sides said Thursday.
In a statement, the military blamed Indian troops for initiating an “unprovoked cease-fire violation” in the villages of Kailer and Rakhchikri along the Line of Control on Wednesday night.
The military said it lost a soldier when India’s fire hit a Pakistani post while a Pakistani woman and a 16-year-old girl were killed and two civilians were wounded when Indian mortars hit their homes.
Indian officials blamed Pakistan for initiating fire. Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman, said Pakistani troops attacked Indian positions with small arms and mortar shells in at least four places on Wednesday evening and on Thursday.
He called the firing an “unprovoked” violation of the 2003 cease-fire accord between the two countries.
Terrorism suspect wanted in Germany arrested in Albania
TIRANA, Albania — A 24-year-old man wanted in Germany for allegedly belonging to a cell that planned attacks on behalf of the Islamic State group has been arrested in Albania, police said Thursday.
Albanian police said the suspect, a citizen of Tajikistan identified only as K.Z., was arrested on an international warrant issued by a federal court in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Police said in a statement that the man is accused of being part of a terror group that has “founded a terror cell in Germany to make Jihad on behalf of the Islamic State.”
Albanian police and prosecutors are preparing the paperwork for his extradition to Germany, where he faces a charge of “participation in a foreign terror organization.”
Danish police arrest suspected terrorist
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish police carried out a raid in Copenhagen and arrested a man suspected of involvement in Islamist terrorism, authorities said Thursday, adding he likely acted alone.
Flemming Drejer, the operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known by its Danish acronym PET, said the suspect was trying to acquire weapons and munition, and was planning to carry out “one or several attacks.”
Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said the man is suspected under the Scandinavian country’s terror laws and will face a pretrial custody hearing today behind closed doors. The suspect was not identitfied.
Israel’s AG says Netanyahu can serve as prime minister
JERUSALEM — Israel’s attorney general said Thursday he sees no legal grounds for barring Benjamin Netanyahu from serving as prime minister while facing criminal charges, an announcement that came ahead of a Supreme Court hearing next week to decide whether to disqualify the embattled leader.
A ruling against Netanyahu would plunge the country into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year, and the opinion by Avichai Mandelblit was a boost of support for the longtime prime minister.
In his opinion to the court, Mandelblit said that while criminal charges against the prime minister “raise significant problems,” they do not justify “judiciary intervention” to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government.
Earlier in the day, dozens of Netanyahu’s supporters rallied outside the Supreme Court, calling on the judges to reject the petitions.
Around 100 people, many waving Israeli flags while maintaining mandatory social distancing, demonstrated against what they say is court intervention in the democratic process. “The Supreme Court is ruining democracy” read some of the banners held by the demonstrators.
German police raid Hezbollah sites across country
BERLIN — German police raided five sites linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, as authorities announced Thursday that they were banning activities by its political wing in Germany.
The raids, intended to prevent evidence about possible front organizations being destroyed, took place at mosques and community centers in Berlin, Bremen, Muenster, Recklinghausen and Dortmund.
German lawmakers last year called on the government to extend an existing ban on activities by the group’s militant wing to include those of its political branch. At the time, officials had warned that such a move was legally difficult, because Hezbollah doesn’t have any official presence in Germany.
The Interior Ministry said the decree issued Thursday bans all activities in support of the group in Germany, including the use of its symbols or publications. Hezbollah supporters have staged annual anti-Israel marches in Berlin for several years.
South Korea investigates construction fire that kills 38
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean authorities on Thursday were investigating what caused a fire that killed 38 construction workers in one of the country’s deadliest fires in years.
The explosion that swept through a warehouse being built in Icheon, just south of Seoul, also injured 10 others Wednesday.
At the time of the fire, 78 workers had been inside the warehouse and all have been accounted for, local fire official Park Su-jong said.
Park said 29 had been identified and DNA tests were being conducted for the rest. Of those identified so far, all were male and include two Pakistanis and one Chinese. The others were South Korean.
A team of fire, police and other officials entered the warehouse on Thursday morning to examine exactly what triggered the blaze. Authorities presume an ignition of oil mist caused an explosion too suddenly for workers to escape, Icheon fire chief Seo Seung-hyun said Wednesday.