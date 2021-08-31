Clinics ask high court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban
WASHINGTON — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.
The request to the court comes after a panel of appellate judges refused to block enforcement of the law before it takes effect on Wednesday.
If it goes into effect, the law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close, the providers and abortion rights advocates supporting them said in an emergency filing with the high court on Monday. For now, Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas have stopped scheduling abortions beyond six weeks from conception, spokeswoman Sarah Wheat said.
“Due to the new law, our health centers are not able to provide abortions to patients after tomorrow unless they meet these extreme new restrictions,” she said.
At least 12 other states have enacted bans on abortion early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.
RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan
BOSTON — Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968.
“Two commissioners of the 18-member California Parole Board made a grievous error last Friday in recommending the release of the man who murdered my father,” Kennedy wrote in the emailed statement released Sunday. “I understand that there are differing views about ending the sentence of this killer, including within my own family. But emotions and opinions do not change facts or history.”
The board on Friday found that Sirhan Sirhan, 77, no longer poses a threat to society, noting that he had enrolled in more than 20 programs including anger management classes, Tai Chi and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
The ruling will be reviewed over the next four months by the board’s staff. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.
Bali bomb case starts in Guantanamo 18 years after capture
NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — Three prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center had their first day in court Monday after being held by the U.S. for 18 years without charge in connection with the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia.
Indonesian prisoner Encep Nurjaman, known as Hambali, and two Malaysians started their arraignment before a military commission in a nearly five-hour hearing at the U.S. base in Cuba, facing charges that include murder, conspiracy and terrorism.
Slowed by problems with courtroom interpreters, the military commission was unable to finish the long-delayed arraignment and it was expected to resume today.
It is, at any rate, merely the first step in what will likely be a long legal journey. The war crimes tribunal for the three faces many of the same issues that have caused other Guantanamo cases to languish for years, including evidence tainted by CIA torture, as well as the challenges posed by the men’s prolonged imprisonment without charge.
“It’s almost 20 years later, witnesses have died, the landscape has changed dramatically,” said Brian Bouffard, a lawyer for one of the two Malaysians, Mohammed Nazir bin Lep. “In my view, it’s fatal to the ability to have a fair trial.”