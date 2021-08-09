ISTANBUL — A passenger bus veered and tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 15 people on Sunday.
The governor’s office of Balikesir province said that 11 people died at the site when the bus overturned. Four others died in the hospital.
The governor’s office said 17 people injured in the crash were taken to five hospitals for treatment.
Pakistani police kill 5 linked to abduction
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani counterterrorism police said Sunday they killed five people involved in the abduction for ransom and subsequent death of a nationalist political party leader.
The raid took place overnight in the southwestern city of Pishin, according to the Baluchistan province Counter Terrorism Department.
Malik Ubaidullah Kasi, leader of the secular Awami National Party, was abducted for ransom from his native Kuchlak area near the provincial capital, Quetta, in late June. His body was found Thursday near an Afghan refugee camp in Pishin district.
Israeli leader: Lebanon responsible for attacks
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s prime minister said Sunday he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s comments came days after one of the heaviest flareups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years and indicated Israel could expand its response if the rocket fire continues.
“The country of Lebanon and the army of Lebanon have to take responsibility (for) what happens in its backyard,” Bennett told his Cabinet.
He spoke a day after Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah, said he would retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.
Warsaw protesters rip repression in Belarus
WARSAW, Poland — Hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians living in exile in Poland, marched Sunday in Warsaw to protest political repression in neighboring Belarus — a demonstration held on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election that they consider rigged.
Many carried the Belarusian opposition’s red-and-white flag and chanted “Long live Belarus!”