27 Wyeth paintings donated to Maine’s Farnsworth Museum
PORTLAND, Maine — Twenty-seven paintings by three generations of Wyeths have been donated to Maine’s Farnsworth Art Museum, thanks to the late Betsy Wyeth.
The Rockland museum, which plans to display the paintings in a major exhibition beginning May 15, did not disclose the value of the gifts, the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday.
The gift includes “Room after Room” and “Geraniums,” a pair of watercolors painted by Andrew Wyeth at the Olson House in nearby Cushing; “Islander,” one of Jamie Wyeth’s best known paintings; and a trio of paintings by N.C. Wyeth that capture fishing scenes.
The latest Wyeth gift adds to an already substantial collection of Wyeth artwork held by the Farnsworth.
“The Farnsworth is so fortunate to have the ongoing support of the Wyeth family and we are deeply grateful for this treasured gift to the museum’s collection,” Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell said in a statement.
Three generations of Wyeths have painted in Maine, starting with N.C. Wyeth in the 1920s. Andrew Wyeth’s best known work, “Christina’s World,” was painted at the Olson House in 1948. Jamie, son of Andrew and Betsy Wyeth, continues to create art in Maine.
Betsy Wyeth, who died last year in Chadds Ford, Penn., introduced her husband, Andrew, to neighbor Christina Olson.
After child dies, U.S. regulator warns about Peloton treadmill
NEW YORK — Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and others were injured.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said children and at least one pet were pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child.
The safety commission said in a news release and in emails that it knows of 39 “incidents” with the treadmill, involving “multiple” or “dozens” of children, but it did not specify a number of children. It said the majority of the incidents resulted in injuries, including the one death.
The commission posted a video on its YouTube page of a child being pulled under the treadmill.
Of the 39 incidents, 23 involved children, according to New York-based Pelotron Interactive Inc.; 15 included objects like medicine balls, and one included a pet, it said.
Peloton said in a news release that the warning from the safety commission was “inaccurate and misleading.” It said there’s no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, it is turned off when not in use, and a safety key is removed.
But the safety commission said that in at least one episode, a child was pulled under the treadmill while a parent was running on it, suggesting it can be dangerous to children even while a parent is present.
If adults want to keep using the treadmill, the commission said, they should use it only in a locked room so children and pets can’t come near it. When not in use, the treadmill should be unplugged and the safety key taken out and hidden away. The commission also said to keep exercise balls and other objects away from it, because those have been pulled under the treadmill, too.
Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,000.
Sales of Peloton equipment have soared during the pandemic as virus-weary people avoid gyms and workout at home instead. The company brought in $1 billion in revenue in the last three months of 2020, more than double its revenue from the same period a year before.
The commission did not say how many of the Peloton treadmills have been sold.
Divers back in Gulf; search resumes for capsized boat’s crew
PORT FOURCHON, La. — Divers returned Saturday to the murky, roiling waters of the Gulf of Mexico in search of lost crew members aboard a capsized lift boat off Louisiana, the Coast Guard said.
“They took a break overnight because of the weather, operating as long as they could, but got back out there this morning and they’re in the water now,” said Petty Officer John Michelli.
Michelli said an update on the search progress would be released later Saturday.
Late Friday, divers recovered two more unresponsive crew members, the Coast Guard said. Commercial divers on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat found them, the Coast Guard statement said. But the Coast Guard said it was not releasing the names of any of those rescued, recovered or still missing out of respect for the privacy of their families.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”
Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office investigator Jamie S. Folse, in an email Saturday, identified the crew members as Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans and James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert, Louisiana.
The cause of death for both men remained under investigation Saturday.
The Coast Guard referred calls about the dive operations to the New Jersey-based Donjon Marine Co., which was contracted by Seacor Power to lead the underwater search. A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a voice message left by the AP.
Rescuers in the air and the sea have been searching for the 19 workers who were aboard the vessel, which is designed to support offshore oil rigs, when it overturned Tuesday in rough weather about 8 miles south of the Louisiana coast. Nine remain missing.
Six people were rescued Tuesday shortly after the vessel capsized, and one body was recovered from the water Wednesday. A second body was found Thursday night, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The boat has three legs designed to extend to the sea floor and raise the ship so it can serve as a platform for nearby rigs.
The hope of loved ones is that those still missing have found air pockets to survive inside the ship. But authorities haven’t reported any contact with anyone inside the ship since Tuesday.
Meanwhile, feelings of shock and worry were turning to frustration and anger for families of the missing.
“It just keeps going on and on,” said Frank Boeckl, whose nephew, Larry Warren, was among the missing workers. “They need more divers in that water, and every family feels this way. It’s not just me.”
Time is of the essence because any air pockets will eventually become depleted of oxygen, said Mauritius Bell, diving safety officer at the California Academy of Sciences: “At some point, it’s not survivable.”
Floor collapses during huge party
ATHENS, Ga. — At least 25 people were hurt when a floor collapsed during a massive party at a two-story house near the University of Georgia.
Athens Clarke-County police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Athens. Police estimated 500 people were at the party when the first floor of the home collapsed into a crawl space, news outlets reported.
Injuries ranged from cuts and scratches to a possible broken arm, though investigators said the incident could have been much worse.“We are grateful that this unexpected event didn’t turn out any worse than it did,” said Capt. Nate Moss of the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Department. “Many times, overcrowding can result in collapses of decks and flooring, especially in older structures. The thing that helped, in this case, was the lack of elevation. These folks should consider themselves fortunate.”
Athens police were already at the scene removing people from the home when firefighters arrived. Firetrucks had a difficult time getting to the scene due to “massive amounts of vehicles and people blocking the street.”
“When our crews finally made it to the home, they found a two-story home over a high crawl space,” fire department officials said in a news release. “The majority of the first floor had collapsed into the crawl space due to dozens of people who had overcrowded the space while having a party.”
Code enforcement was contacted to see if the property could be condemned.