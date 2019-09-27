Defense makes case for ex-athlete accused of multiple rapes
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Defense attorneys argue that a woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults has told conflicting accounts of their encounter and may have regretted being physically intimate with him.
An attorney for 23-year-old Clay Conaway told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that texts the woman exchanged with friends indicate she was “hungry for sex” when she drove to Conaway’s house in June 2018.
Conaway repeatedly told a police detective who interviewed him after he was indicted last year that he never had sexual intercourse with the woman.
The encounter came three weeks after the woman and Conaway connected on the online meeting site Bumble.
She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.
Judge blocks deal to bar LGBT discrimination in adoptions
LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge says Michigan cannot stop faith-based adoption agencies that have state contracts from refusing to put children in LGBT homes for religious reasons.
District Judge Robert Jonker issued a preliminary injunction Thursday. He says Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s position targets the religious beliefs of St. Vincent Catholic Charities, and such agencies can continue working with the state while a lawsuit is litigated.In March, Nessel and the American Civil Liberties of Michigan announced a settlement to resolve a suit filed by lesbian couples who alleged they had been turned away. Nessel says such denials are illegal discrimination.
Jonker said past statements by Nessel “raise a strong inference of a hostility toward a religious viewpoint.” Nessel’s office said she hadn’t reviewed the ruling or determined next steps.
Army helicopter crashes, killing 1 person, injuring 3 others
FORT POLK, La. — A helicopter crashed on an Army base in Louisiana, killing one person and injuring three others, military officials said Thursday.
The Army chopper crashed early Thursday in the Fort Polk training area, Fort Polk officials said in a statement.
There were four crew members on board, authorities said. Their names weren’t being released until relatives are notified.
The fort said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and no further details were immediately released.
“Our hearts are heavy after learning of this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of one soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and our state,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “We can never fully repay these the soldiers for their brave service.”
About 8,000 soldiers are stationed at Fort Polk, its website states. The base is in central Louisiana, about 150 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.
“The men and women of Fort Polk play a critical role in the readiness of our armed forces, and we are praying for their entire community,” Edwards said.
Southern drought deepens; 11 million affected
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Weeks of dry, hot weather have plunged the Deep South further into a drought that’s affecting more than 11 million people and threatening crops across the region, a new assessment showed Thursday.
The latest report from U.S. Drought Monitor showed arid conditions worsening across a five-state area from Louisiana to South Carolina .
Conditions are particularly bad in Alabama and Georgia, where nearly the entire state is too dry. Areas around the suburbs of Birmingham and Atlanta are particularly hard hit. The National Weather Service on Thursday reported record temperatures for several Alabama cities: Montgomery at 100 F; Troy at 98, Tuscaloosa at 97 and Birmingham and Anniston each at 96.
Drought conditions extend into northern Florida and the southern Great Lakes region. Much of Texas and the Southwest also are too dry.
Some areas have gone weeks without substantial rain. Farmers say the dry weather is hurting their crops, and Alabama has declared a statewide fire alert because of extremely dry weather.
About 30 miles south of Birmingham in Montevallo, sprinklers ran full tilt at a roughly 200-acre commercial nursery, Green Valley Farms, that is near the most parched area in the South.
A few miles away, April Hebert watched her 1-year-old son Collins toss rocks into a partially dried-up pond at a park in Helena. Brown leaves that are normally still green this time of year covered the ground under trees.
“It’s terrible,” she said of the drought. “I’m afraid we’re going to go straight from summer to winter without a fall.”
The Agriculture Department said pastures, hayfields and soybean crops are drying up because of the drought, and some farmers have been feeding hay to livestock because of a lack of grass. Most crops are still in good or fair condition despite the lack of rain, the agency said.
While lake levels are falling, no mandatory water restrictions are in place.
The National Weather Service said most places in Georgia and Alabama received below-normal rainfall in August, and temperatures for the month were as much as 3 degrees above average in Georgia.
The Associated Press