News in your town

New Jersey woman survives mile-long ride through storm drain

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Judge seeks more details on Trump's clemency for Roger Stone

Tear gas used on Portland protesters, 1 man injured

Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft

Washington NFL team dropping 'Redskins' name after 87 years

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

UK-China ties freeze with debate over Huawei, Hong Kong

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China

Churches amid the pandemic: Some outbreaks, many challenges

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

News in brief

It's Trump's call on what the GOP convention will look like

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

New British-French deal to fight vile people smuggling

As US grapples with virus, Florida hits record case increase

South Africa returns to ban on alcohol sales as virus surges

News in brief

Nearly 600,000 vote in Hong Kong pro-democracy primaries

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

U.K.-China ties freeze with debate over Huawei, Hong Kong

Tear gas used on Portland protesters, 1 man injured

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

Surgeon general urges face coverings

Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID cases

Search of California lake resumes for missing 'Glee' star

How our sewage could warn of future outbreaks of COVID-19

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

Today in History

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Serbia police detain 71 after 4th night of virus protests

World news in brief

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Biden forges brand of liberal populism against Trump

Poland faces momentous choice in tight presidential runoff