18 shot, 4 fatally, in Cincinnati shootings
CINCINNATI — At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight, authorities said Sunday.
News outlets reported the shootings took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters that they “seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic.”
No suspect information was immediately available in any of the cases.
Riot declared in Portland; 11 arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.
Officers used crowd control munitions to disperse the gathering outside the Penumbra Kelly building. Eleven people were arrested.
3 police officers shot in Texas incident
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Three police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove when three were shot. They said one person was barricaded inside the home.
The officers were in stable condition at a local hospital, Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon said on Twitter.
Shooting at flea market wounds 5
SAN ANTONIO — At least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market in San Antonio on Sunday, police officials said.
The gunfire erupted about 11:30 a.m. at Mission Market during a dispute on the grounds, according to Police Chief William McManus.
Official: Trump to halt Pendley nomination
SEATTLE — President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management, a senior administration official said Saturday — much to the relief of environmentalists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them.
Pendley, a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming, has been leading the agency for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have Pendley removed from office.