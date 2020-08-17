News in your town

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Trump makes call for new White House doctor's virus advice

World news in brief

Leader of Belarus rejects calls to rerun presidential vote

Telephone calls between UAE, Israel ring for the first time

White House's Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

New Zealand delays election by 4 weeks after virus outbreak in Auckland

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

National news in brief

Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football

Homes with grandparents weigh virus risk as school starts

Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati

Thousands of Britons return from France to avoid quarantine

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Nation and world news in brief

Officer minimized role in Floyd's death during questioning

New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks

Pope urges Nile states to continue talks over disputed dam

Freed from Belarus jails, protesters recount beatings

Iran threatens 'dangerous future' for UAE after Israel deal

Right-wing group, counter-protesters clash in Michigan

Police move in after fights break out during Georgia protest

US says no bailout for Lebanon, calls for change

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrest 4 as protests continue

Coronavirus upends conventions, changes TV coverage

Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84

Pompeo inks deal for U.S. troop move from Germany to Poland

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Trump-Russia probe review

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Pompeo urges unity on Iran ahead of UN arms embargo vote

Study hints, can't prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Kenyan all-female wildlife ranger team breaks down barriers