RICHMOND, Va. — Two boys were killed and two men were seriously injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Richmond on Friday night.
Richmond police who responded to a report of shots fired at the OMG Convenience Store found four people with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital where two boys — ages 9 and 14 — died. The two men were in stable condition.
Kaiser Permanente, unions reach deal
LOS ANGELES — An alliance of unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states called off a strike notice after reaching a tentative labor deal Saturday with the health care network.
The Alliance of Health Care Unions and Kaiser Permanente jointly announced the agreement, staving off a potentially crippling strike in which 32,000 employees, most of them in Southern California, threatened to walk off the job this coming Monday to protest understaffing and wage cuts for new hires.
Court rejects appeal by death row inmates
OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by four Oklahoma inmates to stay their executions scheduled over the next three months.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied the request to intervene by inmates Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle.
Beloved dolphin dies
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida’s most famous dolphin Winter, beloved by fans around the world and star of the movie “Dolphin Tale,” died of twisted intestines, according to necropsy results released by the aquarium Saturday.
The dolphin’s intestines were in an area impossible to reach through surgery.