Hiker on Hawaii mountain rescued by rangers
HONOLULU — Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii.
Rangers tried to contact him after it got dark, but couldn’t reach him. They used the hiker’s 911 calls to connect with him and narrow the search area.
Rescuers hiked about a mile and found him Tuesday night in a small cave in “thick white-out conditions” at 13,000 feet above sea level, the center’s news release said.
Myanmar military strikes small town
BANGKOK — Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on a small town controlled by ethnic guerrillas, sending hundreds of people fleeing across a river into Thailand, local officials and residents said Friday.
Government forces targeted Lay Kay Kaw, a small town near the Thai border that is controlled by the Karen guerrillas who are seeking greater autonomy from the central government. Fighting has intensified since February, when the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, and guerrillas offered refuge to opponents of the army.
More Tiananmen Square memorials removed
HONG KONG — Universities in Hong Kong are removing memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed.
The removal of the monuments testifies to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to erase the bloody events from the public consciousness. It also comes as the party snuffs out democratic challenges in Hong Kong to its rule.
Japan won’t send government delegation to Beijing Olympics
TOKYO — Japan announced Friday it won’t send a delegation of ministers to represent the government at the Beijing Games but three Olympic officials will attend, a decision that follows a U.S.-led move to diplomatically boycott the Games to protest China’s human rights conditions.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference that “we have no plans to send a government delegation.”
Matsuno said the three officials will attend at the invitation of the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees to represent the JOC and JPC.
Japan’s decision not to send a government delegation follows a similar move by the United States and some other democratic nations including Australia, Britain and Canada, which cited China’s human rights violations.
Officer who was shot dies after being removed from life support
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was shot while sitting in her patrol car.
The Baltimore Police Department said Thursday that Officer Keona Holley’s health had been deteriorating in recent days and the family made the difficult decision to end life support. She died shortly thereafter.
Two men — Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 — have been arrested and charged in her shooting, and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead.
At least 39 dead in ferry fire
DHAKA, Bangladesh — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze.
The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers, many of whom were traveling to visit family and friends for the weekend, officials said.
Police officer Moinul Haque said rescuers recovered 37 bodies from the river, while two people died from burn injures on the way to the hospital. All of the 70 injured were hospitalized, including some with severe burns.