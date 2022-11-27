Election 2022 Election Police

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 18. Florida, Georgia and Virginia all started new law enforcement units to investigate voter fraud in this year’s elections, but so far few cases have been found.

 Amy Beth Bennett - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

WASHINGTON — State- level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems.

That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest that the new units were more about politics than rooting out widespread abuses. Most election-related fraud cases already are investigated and prosecuted at the local level.

