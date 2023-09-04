Authorities: Man arrested after letting 10-year-old son drive pickup truck
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allowing his 10-year-old son to drive a pickup truck on a Phoenix-area freeway, authorities said Sunday.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the boy led troopers on a brief pursuit Saturday afternoon — weaving and speeding on State Route 101 in Scottsdale — before being pulled over.
DPS said the child’s 49-year-old father was in the passenger seat. The Phoenix man was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail on suspicion of endangerment, unlawfully permitting a minor to drive and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
According to DPS, the 10-year-old boy isn’t facing any charges.
Teen shoots 5 people at a home in Atlanta, then kills self, authorities say
ATLANTA — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire and shot five people at a home in northwest Atlanta on Sunday before killing himself, authorities said.
The victims were taken to area hospitals, and authorities said they were in stable condition.
Authorities said two other people were also inside the home. They were uninjured and taken to a hospital.
The names of the injured people and others were not immediately released.
SEATTLE — Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area of the city Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed, the Seattle Police Department said.
Nearby residents were evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding the victims’ bodies inside the house.
Their names and ages were not immediately released.
An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel.