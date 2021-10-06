Man executed in Missouri for killing 3 workers in 1994
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store in 1994, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope.
Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. It was the first execution in Missouri since May 2020 and just the seventh in the U.S. this year.
Number of U.S. nukes detailed
WASHINGTON — In a reversal of Trump administration policy, the State Department on Tuesday disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile. It said this will aid global efforts to control the spread of such weapons.
The number of U.S. weapons, including those in active status as well as those in long-term storage, stood at 3,750 as of September 2020, the department said. That is down from 3,805 a year earlier and 3,785 in 2018.
2 charged with Jan. 6 theft
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of a laptop belonging to the staff of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 insurrection after the FBI initially raided a home 4,500 miles away in Alaska, looking for the computer.
The FBI on Friday arrested Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, of Watertown, N.Y., in connection with the stolen laptop used only for presentations, according to court documents. Both also face other charges.
Police union’s offices raided
NEW YORK — Federal agents raided the offices Tuesday of a New York City police union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, and the Long Island home of its bombastic leader, who has clashed with city officials over his incendiary tweets and hard-line tactics.
FBI spokesperson Martin Feely said agents were “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.”
Along with the union’s Manhattan headquarters, agents also searched union president Ed Mullins’ home in Port Washington, Long Island, Feely said.
J&J seeks booster clearance
WASHINGTON — Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.
J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people 18 and older who previously received the company’s one-shot vaccine.