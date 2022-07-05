Germany: 101-year-old appeals conviction in Nazi guard case
BERLIN — A 101-year-old man who was convicted last week as an accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II has appealed, a German court said Monday.
The man, whom local media have identified as Josef S., was convicted last Tuesday of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder and sentenced to five years in prison.
The Neuruppin state court said Monday that the defendant has now filed an appeal. It wasn’t immediately clear when it might be considered.
Searchers rescue 4th person from China ship, 12 bodies found
HONG KONG — Rescue teams searching for missing crew members from a Chinese engineering ship that sank over the weekend saved a fourth person on Monday and recovered 12 bodies, Chinese maritime authorities said.
Officials said the crew member rescued by a Chinese navy ship on Monday was in stable condition. Three other members of the 30-person crew were rescued on Saturday.
The bodies were found about 50 nautical miles southwest of the area in which the vessel Fujing 001 sank, authorities in the southeastern province of Guangdong said. Officials were attempting to identify the bodies.
The search for the remaining crew members was continuing.
Top general says military to leave Sudan political talks
CAIRO — Sudan’s leading general said Monday the country’s military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place.
In televised statements aired on Sudan’s state television, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan also promised that he will dissolve the sovereign council that he leads after a new transitional government is formed. The council has governed the country since the military took power in a coup last year.
Burhan did not specify any dates or who would replace the military at the negotiating table. He said that after the ruling council is dissolved, the army and the powerful paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces will be placed under a new governing body that will be responsible for the country’s defense and security.
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
ZAANDAM, Netherlands — Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to block roads and supermarket distribution centers, sparking fears of store food shortages in the latest actions through a summer of discontent in the country’s lucrative agricultural sector.
The Netherlands’ busiest aviation hub, Schiphol Airport, urged travelers to use public transport to get to its terminals amid fears that the blockades also would target airports. Fishermen acting out of solidarity with farmers also blocked a number of harbors.
The unrest among Dutch farmers was triggered by a government proposal to slash emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50% by 2030. Provincial governments have been given a year to formulate plans to achieve the goal.
Dozens more parked their tractors on a bridge over a canal, forcing freight barges to moor up on either side because the bridge could not open to let them pass.
Japan sights warships near disputed islands
TOKYO — Japan protested to Beijing after spotting Chinese and Russian warships just outside its territorial waters around the disputed East China Sea islands on Monday.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese frigate sailed inside the “contiguous zone,” just outside Japanese territorial waters around Senkaku Islands, which Beijing also claims and calls the Diaoyu, for several minutes Monday morning.
The Chinese warship’s presence was confirmed about 40 minutes after a Russian frigate had entered the waters for more than an hour, the ministry said.
It was not immediately clear what was behind the latest Chinese-Russian military activity in the area. Japanese defense officials mentioned a possibility that the ships may have been there to avoid a typhoon.
Ethiopia leader reports new massacre
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s leader reported a massacre Monday allegedly by rebels in a restive region where a rebel group opposed to his government is accused of targeting civilians amid fighting with government troops.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office didn’t provide fatality figures, but the Amhara Association of America told The Associated Press, quoting sources on the ground, that it believes between 150 to 160 people might have been killed in the attacks.
The AP wasn’t able to independently verify casualty figures by the association, which said ethnic Amhara people were targeted and the killings started early in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.