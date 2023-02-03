‘Daily Show’s’ Wood to headline White House press dinner
WASHINGTON — Real and fake news will collide again at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
Roy Wood Jr., who plays a reporter on “The Daily Show,” the long-running Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news, will headline the event on April 29.
Tamara Keith, president of the correspondents’ association, said Thursday that Wood brings “a journalistic eye to his comedy.”
“He’s hilarious — but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” Keith said.
Biden urges unity at annual prayer breakfast
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the first time the annual event has been held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group.
“In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors,” Biden said. “And as tough as these times have been, if we look closer, we see the strength, the determination that has long defined America.”
The breakfast was held at the Capitol’s visitor center, and the auditorium’s 450 seats were packed with members of Congress, government officials and others.
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address
WASHINGTON — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders, 40, the nation’s youngest governor, on Thursday.
Sanders, the first woman elected governor of Arkansas, said she relished the opportunity to contrast the GOP’s vision for the future against that of Biden and his fellow Democrats.
New Jersey councilwoman found shot to death
SAYREVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey borough councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home, authorities said.
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent.
Authorities have not made any arrests or said whether they believe the motive for the killing might be personal, political or a random act.
Authorities: Man shot after reporting himself as trespasser
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man who might have been experiencing a mental health crisis was shot and injured by Texas deputies on Thursday after apparently calling 911 and describing himself as a trespasser outside his home, authorities said.
At 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Magnolia about a disturbance in progress with possibly two trespassers, including one armed with a gun, said Steve Squier, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
At the home, deputies found a 68-year-old man with possibly a shotgun who matched the description of one of the trespassers described by the 911 caller.
When the man refused multiple commands to put down the weapon and then pointed it in their direction, two deputies fired their guns, hitting the man several times, Squier said.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No second suspect was found at the Magnolia home, located about 40 miles northwest of Houston.
A preliminary investigation has determined the man who called 911 had given dispatchers the description of his own clothes as the ones that were being worn by the trespasser and had given his own location as the place where the trespasser could be found, Squier said.
