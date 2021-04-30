China launches module for space station
BEIJING — China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long term, the latest success for a program that has realized a number of its growing ambitions in recent years.
The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony,” module blasted into space atop a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan, marking another major advance for the country’s space exploration.
The launch begins the first of 11 missions necessary to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of next year.
The space program is a source of huge national pride, and Premier Li Keqiang and other top civilian and military leaders watched the launch live from the control center in Beijing. A message of congratulations from state leader and head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping was also read to staff at the Wenchang Launch Center.
Hamas rejects postponement of elections
JERUSALEM — The Islamic militant group Hamas has rejected the idea of postponing Palestinian elections ahead of a leadership meeting Thursday in which President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party pushed for a delay, citing a dispute with Israel over voting in east Jerusalem.
Hamas is expected to perform well in the May 22 parliamentary elections because of widening divisions within Fatah. Seizing on the sensitive issue of voting in east Jerusalem could offer a pretext for Abbas to call off the first Palestinians elections in 15 years.
Israel has not said whether it will allow voting in east Jerusalem but has expressed concern about Hamas’ growing strength. Israel and Western countries view Hamas as a terrorist group and would likely boycott any government that includes it.
German police arrest hospital murder suspect
BERLIN — German police said Thursday that a 51-year-old woman detained on suspicion of killing four people at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam is an employee at the clinic.
Officers called to the Oberlin Clinic shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday found the victims and a fifth person who was seriously injured in patient rooms, Brandenburg state police said.
Police were still investigating the exact circumstances but said the detained woman was “urgently suspected” of the killings.
The victims were residents of the Thusnelda von Saldern House, which cares for people with serious disabilities. Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin.
NATO begins military exercises in Albania
TIRANA, Albania — NATO has launched joint military exercises in Albania with thousands of military forces from the United States and other countries in the first such large-scale drills since World War II in the Western Balkans, a U.S. army official said Thursday.
Col. Joseph Scrocca said “a staunch NATO ally since 2009, Albania is a valued security partner — both regionally and globally.”
Albania is playing a critical part in the DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise with Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations taking place “for the first time in Europe since World War II at the Port of Durres,” Scrocca said in an online briefing.
The sealift ship USNS Bob Hope will demonstrate the unloading of heavy equipment onto smaller vessels that will transfer the cargo to shore for onward movement.
Since April 26, U.S. troops have been deployed to hold training in five other military land, naval and air bases in Albania until June 10.
Most Western Balkans countries — Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia — are NATO members.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan point fingers over shelling
MOSCOW — Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan traded blame Thursday for cross-border shelling and clashes that left at least four people dead and dozens injured in a conflict over water supply, the latest outburst of tensions between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors.
Troops from the two countries exchanged gunfire for most of the day around a water supply facility near the village of Kok-Tash in Kyrgyzstan’s western Batken region on the border with Tajikistan.
Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry said one person died and 45 others were injured in the clashes, according to the Tass news agency. In Tajikistan, the mayor’s office in the nearby city of Isfara said three Tajiks were killed and 31 were injured, including the mayor who received a gunshot wound, the RIA-Novosti news agency reported.