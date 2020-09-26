1 hurt after truck hits people during Los Angeles protest
LOS ANGELES — One person was hurt when a truck ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said.
The driver of a blue pickup truck got into an argument with demonstrators and struck the protester who was standing in the street as the driver tried to get away, police said in a statement. The protester was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Officers stopped and identified the truck’s driver, who said protesters had attacked his vehicle and he was trying to get away.
“The protestors began beating his vehicle with sticks and tried to open the door to his vehicle. As he attempted to drive away from the situation, he struck a protestor who was in the street,” the police statement said.
The driver was released pending the outcome of a hit-and-run investigation.
A few minutes after that incident, the driver of a white Prius also got involved in an argument with protesters and then tried to drive off, police said. A group of protesters in a black pickup truck chased down the white sedan and cut it off. They and another group of people in a green Mustang confronted the driver and banged on the sedan’s windows.
“The driver of the Prius attempted to flee the area and reversed into a green Mustang behind it,” the police statement said.
The Prius was then able to get away, but police say the driver was detained by Hollywood officers a few blocks away. No one was hurt in the second incident, police said.
No arrests were announced. Police were continuing to gather information about both incidents.
A few dozen demonstrators marched through Hollywood for hours on Thursday, one of many protests across the country demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators were angered after it was announced that the officers who shot the Black woman in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment during a drug raid last March wouldn’t be charged with her death.
Trudeau reaches deal with opposition party, election averted
OTTAWA, Ontario — One of Canada’s main opposition parties reached a deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government that allows for Trudeau’s minority Liberal government to stay in power, officials said Friday.
Liberal Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez said the Liberals had come to an agreement with the leftist New Democratic Party over its demands for supporting the Throne Speech, in which the government laid out its priorities Wednesday.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed that his party would support the speech.
An election would have been forced if the NDP had joined the other two main opposition parties in voting against the speech. Trudeau won reelection last year, but his Liberal party does not have a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to stay in power.
The opposition Conservatives already said they would vote against the speech, while the Bloc Quebecois demanded the Liberals add billions of dollars to annual federal health transfers.
The NDP wanted enhanced emergency benefits for works.
Trudeau said Wednesday his government will do “whatever it takes” to support Canadians and the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
22 die in Ukraine military plane crash
MOSCOW — A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames Friday while landing, killing 22 people, the country’s emergencies service said.
Two other people on board were seriously injured and four people were missing. The An-26 crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 250 miles east of the capital Kyiv.
Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those aboard were students at an aviation university run by the defense ministry.
There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.