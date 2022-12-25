It was the latest twist in a dramatic life trajectory depicted in a series co-produced by the BBC and Netflix called “The Serpent,’’ which aired last year. Sobhraj, now 78, has in the past admitted to killing Western tourists around Asia.
Cyprus’ Orthodox Church picks new leader
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ Orthodox Church on Saturday elected Paphos Bishop Georgios as its new leader following the death last month of Archbishop Chrysostomos II.
The 73-year-old cleric received nine votes from the 16-member Holy Synod, the church’s highest decision making body, against four for runner-up Limassol Bishop Athanasios. There was also one blank ballot.
Fire kills 22 at shelter in Siberian city
MOSCOW — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said.
Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 1,900 miles east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
Six other people were injured in the blaze that destroyed the two-story building.
Rabuka sworn in as Fiji’s prime minister
MELBOURNE, Australia — Sitiveni Rabuka was sworn in as Fiji’s prime minister on Saturday, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago.
The 74-year-old won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva.
During his swearing-in ceremony, Rabuka pledged to “obey, observe, uphold and maintain” the constitution of his nation.
‘Unity march’ enters India’s capital
NEW DELHI — Members of India’s main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters walked into the capital on Saturday as part of a 5-month-long cross-country “unity march” seeking to challenge what they say is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the Hindu nationalist government.
Joined by thousands of party workers and senior leaders, the march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader of the Congress party and scion of the influential Gandhi family, entered New Delhi after passing through eight states.
Flanked by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the 52-year-old leader said that the motive of his long walk across the length of the country is to revive the once-mighty Congress party and showcase the “real India”, unlike the “hate-filled version” offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
