TIRANA, Albania — A Swedish lawmaker said Friday that he has nominated the governments of the United States, Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to secure a peace agreement between the two former Balkan war foes.
Swedish parliament member Magnus Jacobsson tweeted that he nominated the three governments “for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.”
Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House last week that also calls for Belgrade to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and for mutual recognition by Israel and Kosovo.
Kosovo, a former Serbian province, and Serbia have been negotiating under European Union mediation since 2011 on normalizing their ties. Serbia fought a brutal 1998-1999 war with separatist fighters in Kosovo. The war ended after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia.
Kosovo was run by the United Nations for nine years before it declared independence in 2008. Most western nations recognize Kosovo’s statehood, but not Serbia.
Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia talks, retweeted Jacobsson saying that Trump was “nominated for a second Nobel Peace Prize for historic Kosovo-Serbia agreement.”
A Norwegian lawmaker, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, on Wednesday nominated Trump for the 2021 peace prize for the president’s work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”
Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at the White House on Sept. 15.
Colombia: Protests leave 13 dead, over 400 injured
BOGOTA, Colombia — Two days of protests in Colombia over the death of a man in police custody have left 13 people dead and over 400 injured, authorities said Friday.
The violence rocking Bogota following Javier Ordóñez’s death spilled into a second night of smaller protests and clashes with police late Thursday.
The Defense Ministry reported 13 people dead, 209 civilians injured and 194 officers hurt. Dozens of city buses were vandalized, including 13 set ablaze. Sixty police precincts have also been damaged during the unrest.
As the city emerged from the violence, Defense Minister Carlos Trujillo Holmes offered an apology on behalf of the police for any illegal acts committed during the Ordóñez’s detention early Wednesday morning. He said a disciplinary hearing has been ordered to determine whether officers committed homicide and abuse of authority. The chief prosecutor’s office will determine if criminal charges are filed.
Seven officers have been suspended as the probe advances.
“The National Police ask for forgiveness,” he said.
The violence erupted after Ordóñez died early Wednesday following a confrontation caught on video by witnesses showing two officers pinning him down and tasering him while he begged them to stop. He was taken to a police precinct and later a hospital, where authorities say he arrived without vital signs.
The incident sparked a wave of anger over excessive use of force by the police. It comes at the same time as massive protests over racial discrimination and police abuse against Black citizens in the United States.
At least 8 injured in protest at Mexico teachers’ college
MEXICO CITY — State police in central Mexico said eight officers were injured by student protesters Friday, while video circulated on social media appeared to show a police bus hitting and knocking over at least two demonstrators.
The Michoacan state police said via Twitter that students from a local teachers’ college blocked a road and then attacked officers using fireworks.
Video images posted on the college’s social media page showed a chaotic scene in which detonations can be heard and clouds of smoke or gas are seen. Dozens of protesters are running in the road when a bus with blue-and-white state police markings appears, makes a sudden U-turn and knocks over a pair of protesters before escaping.
The rural teachers’ college in the Michoacan town of Tiripetío trains mainly working class youths to be teachers in remote communities. While the school is government funded, students complain of a chronic lack of resources. The school promotes a leftist ideology and its students have frequently clashed with police in the past.