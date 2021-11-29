Tens of thousands without power in U.K. in storm’s wake
LONDON — Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remained without power Sunday after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the U.K.
Icy gusts caused power cuts around the border between Scotland and England, with Northern Powergrid saying it recorded 1,100 instances of damage requiring significant repairs. It said it was trying to restore service to 40,000 customers, while the SP Energy Networks said 21,000 customers remained without power Sunday.
The power cuts came as forecasters issued ice warnings and said the coldest night of the season would hit parts of the U.K. later Sunday, with snowfall expected across the country and temperatures dropping to as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Scotland and northern England.
Israel to allow 3,000 Ethiopian Jews to immigrate
JERUSALEM — Israel’s government on Sunday approved the immigration of several thousand Jews from war-torn Ethiopia, some of whom have waited for decades to join their relatives in Israel.
The decision took a step toward resolving an issue that has long complicated the government’s relations with the country’s Ethiopian community.
Some 140,000 Ethiopian Jews live in Israel. Community leaders estimate that roughly 6,000 others remain behind in Ethiopia.
Under Sunday’s decision, an estimated 3,000 people will be eligible to move to Israel. They include parents, children and siblings of relatives already in Israel, as well as orphans whose parents were in Israel when they died.
“Today we are correcting an ongoing injustice,” said Pnina Tamano Shata, the country’s minister for immigration and herself an Ethiopian immigrant. She said the program was a response to people who have waited “too many years to come to Israel with their families” and to resolve a “painful issue.”
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
LIMA, Peru — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northern Peru early Sunday, damaging some buildings and blocking several roads with rubble.
While the quake was extremely strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 70 miles — which usually reduces the possibility of damage and casualties.
The quake occurred at 5:52 a.m. and its epicenter was in the Amazon region, 26 miles north northwest of the city of Barranca. It had a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Part of a 16th century church in La Jalca district in the Amazon region collapsed and three people were lightly injured, Mayor Walter Culqui told Peru’s RPP radio.
Falling stones blocked several highways in the Amazonas and Cajamarca regions in Peru, and the tremor was felt nearly 500 miles away in the capital of Lima, where some people rushed out of their homes in alarm.
New vents open up, lava surges from Spanish island’s volcano
MADRID — Several new volcanic vents have opened up on the Spanish island of La Palma, releasing new lava that is speeding down a ridge and threatening to widen the damages on evacuated land, roads and homes, authorities said Sunday.
The molten rock coming out from the main new vent was very fluid and was advancing at a speed of 20 feet per minute towards areas unspoiled until now, said María José Blanco, a spokeswoman for Spain’s National Geographic Institute.
The eruption on the island, which lies on the western end of the Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, began on Sept. 19.