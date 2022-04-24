Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers
JERUSALEM — Israel said Saturday that it would close its border crossing to thousands of Gaza workers after a series of rockets were fired from the territory ruled by the militant Hamas group in recent days.
The Palestinians denounced the move as “collective punishment” of the impoverished territory’s 2 million residents, who have lived under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces nearly 15 years ago.
‘Holy Fire’ ceremony celebrated at church
JERUSALEM — Christians celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance this year that it said were needed for safety.
Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead. Christian leaders say there’s no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.
Eastern Orthodox Christians believe that on the Saturday before Easter a miraculous flame appears inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a sprawling 12th century basilica built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected. On Saturday, Greek Patriarch Theophilos III entered the Holy Edicule, a chamber built on the traditional site of the tomb, and returned with two lit candles, passing the flame among thousands of people holding candles, gradually illuminating the walls of the darkened basilica.
Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival celebration returns
RIO DE JANEIRO — Colorful floats and flamboyant dancers are delighting tens of thousands jammed into Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays.
Rio de Janeiro’s top samba schools began strutting their stuff late Friday, which was the first evening of the two-night spectacle. Sao Paulo also kicked off its Carnival parade Friday evening.
New Ebola case confirmed in Congo province
BENI, Congo — A new Ebola case has been confirmed in Congo’s northwest Equateur Province in the city of Mbandaka, Congo health authorities said Saturday, declaring an outbreak nearly four months after the previous one ended in the central African nation.
The one case was confirmed in a 31-year-old man who began experiencing symptoms on April 5 and sought treatment at a health facility after more than a week of being taken care of at home, the World Health Organization said. He was admitted to an Ebola treatment center Thursday for intensive care but died the same day.
Congo has experienced 13 recorded Ebola outbreaks since the virus was first discovered in the conflict-ridden country in 1976. This is the third in the Equateur Province since 2018.
WHO says the patient received a safe and dignified burial and that efforts to stem the outbreak are underway. Authorities have begun testing and contact tracing. Vaccinations will begin in the coming days, WHO said.