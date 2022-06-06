SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea today in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations.
The allies’ live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical Missile System missiles — one American and seven South Korean — that were fired into South Korea’s eastern waters across 10 minutes following notifications for air and maritime safety, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Forces Korea.
The tit-for-tat missile launches were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.
The South’s military on Sunday detected North Korea firing eight short-range missiles over 35 minutes from at least four different locations, including from western and eastern coastal areas and two inland areas north of and near the capital, Pyongyang, in what appeared to be a single-day record for the country’s ballistic launches.
Ruling party poised for victories in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Early indications showed Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party headed for victory in local elections Sunday as people voted in large numbers for the first time since a 2018 general election that was widely criticized as unfair.
Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party was virtually certain to capture the lion’s share of 11,622 council seats being contested in 1,652 communes throughout the country. The party has held an iron grip on power for decades.
The preliminary results were set to be announced commune by commune by state media late Sunday night, but an aggregated official tally won’t be given until June 26.
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, gained a bit more force on Sunday as it headed toward Bermuda after killing three people in Cuba and causing flooding in parts of Florida.
Alex reached tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida’s east coast early Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Alex had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was centered about 325 miles west of Bermuda on Sunday evening.
