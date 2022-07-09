Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago.
Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years.
“They said he lacks empathy,” Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners.
Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson cut Hinman’s face with a sword.
“I wanted to be Charlie’s favorite guy,” he said during a 2014 parole hearing.
Afterward, other followers wrote “political piggy” on the wall of Hinman’s home in his own blood.
Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson cult the same year.
“The last 14 commissioners of the parole board found Bruce Davis suitable for parole,” as did the last nine experts who found him at a low risk for violence, said Beckman, Davis’ attorney. “For these two commissioners to think they know better is appalling.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom has consistently rejected parole recommendations for Davis and for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at age 83. His release was previously blocked by governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown.
Anthony DiMaria, a nephew of victim Thomas Jay Sebring, argued against Davis’ parole on behalf of Hinman’s family.
“Bruce Davis remains in prison because his crimes were so severe and profound that they shook our country to its core with permanent repercussions,” said DiMaria.
Man in Florida gets 20 years for posting bomb-making video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives.
Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Langhorne has been a follower of the Islamic State group since 2014, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said Langhorne was living in St. Augustine, Florida, in February 2019 when he began communicating with an undercover FBI employee who was posing as an Islamic State member.
Langhorne told the FBI employee about his plans to create and disseminate an instructional video on making a deadly explosive, triacetone triperoxide, the complaint said. Langhorne told the undercover employee that the purpose in making and distributing the video was to arm Islamic State supporters and others with knowledge of how to make the explosive and use it for terrorism-related purposes, authorities said.
The FBI produced a video using Langhorne’s instructions, though it actually featured an inert chemical formula that would not produce an explosion. Langhorne received the video in November 2019 and uploaded it to a video-sharing website, the criminal complaint said. He was arrested four days later in Roanoke, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.