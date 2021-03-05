Woman to start paying nearly $2M in animal neglect case
CONCORD, N.H. — A woman who was convicted in 2018 of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion must now start paying back nearly $2 million for their care, a judge ruled Thursday.
Christina Fay was found guilty of 17 counts of animal cruelty. She had been sentenced to pay the bulk of the money to the Humane Society of the United States, which took in, cared for and found homes for most of the 84 dogs seized from her 13,000-square-foot Wolfeboro residence in 2017. She also had to pay money to the town itself.
Her case was put on hold as she appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, saying her privacy was violated when authorities allowed the Humane Society to take photos and video as it helped gather the dogs from the house. Her lawyer also unsuccessfully argued that Wolfeboro police had failed to disclose that an animal welfare group would be participating when they requested a search warrant from a judge. The court rejected Fay’s appeal in December.
Fay, 62, who joined the video hearing by phone and did not speak, has five years to pay back the money, in monthly installments. She had pleaded not guilty and maintained that she loved the dogs.
“I lost everything I love,” she said in 2018.
Court records and testimony showed that Fay said she wanted to be the primary U.S. collector of European Great Danes and had been acquiring and breeding them since 2014.
Authorities who seized the dogs from Fay’s mansion back in June 2017 said the animals were living in urine and feces and suffering from health problems. Prosecutors accused her of neglect, withholding water and allowing the dogs’ medical conditions to fester. Some of the dogs later died.
Her attorney, James Cowles, said Thursday he had $142,000 in escrow for the first payments, and suggested that the arrangement would have to be revisited at some point.
“We’re looking at a staggering amount of restitution,” he said, adding, “Unless Ms. Fay’s circumstances drastically change, I don’t know how she’s going to be able to satisfy the entire amount in full in five years, given how large it is.”
Malcolm X’s boyhood home gets historic designation
BOSTON — Malcolm X’s boyhood home in Boston was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The 2 ½-story house is the only surviving residence associated with the slain civil rights leader’s formative years in the city, according to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, who chairs the state historical commission that requested the designation.
The home, which was originally built in 1874 and designated a city landmark in 1998, was officially listed on the federal register last month, the National Park Service said this week.
The former Malcolm Little was a teenager in the 1940s when he came to live with his sister, Ella Little Collins.
Rodnell Collins, Little Collins’ son, said this week that the family, which still owns the home, is hoping to turn it into a residence for graduate students studying Black history and civil rights, as well as open it up for special events and public tours at certain times of the year.
He said the national listing opens up access to tax incentives and other government programs for historical preservation to help make that dream possible.
CBO expects federal debt to double over next 30 years
The Congressional Budget Office estimated Thursday that persistent budget deficits will cause the federal debt to double in size over the next 30 years.
Following the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic, the government has depended heavily on borrowing and low interest rates to help an ailing economy. But as the economy is expected to heal, the CBO has forecasted that interest rates will rise and spending on programs such as Social Security and Medicare will increase.
The estimates do not include President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which would further add to the deficit in hopes of speeding faster growth and hiring.
Excluding Biden’s aid plan, the annual budget deficit would be equal to 10.3% of this year’s gross domestic product, a measure of the total size of the U.S. economy. The annual deficit as a percentage of GDP would decline over the next decade and then rise in the following decades to reach 13.3% in 2051.All of that translates into the U.S. government carrying a higher debt load. The CBO said that publicly held debt would equal 102% of this year’s GDP. It estimated that the accumulated debt would grow to 202% of GDP by 2051.
Still, there was positive news because the CBO foresees strong economic growth that will lead to higher payroll tax revenues. It estimates that Social Security will exhaust its combined trust funds in calendar year 2032, one year later than it forecasted in September.